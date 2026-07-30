Ramayana trailer key takeaways: Sita as warrior princess, Ravana’s fight to become king

When Namit Malhotra announced the Rs 4,000-crore Ramayana, many believed the film would be a grander, more visually spectacular version of Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Doordarshan series. However, now that the trailer has finally been released, it appears that the makers have also explored several lesser-known chapters from the epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi in key roles, the trailer released on YouTube on Thursday, July 30.

The trailer opens with Ravana, showing how he became the king of Lanka. In another striking sequence, Sita is seen as a warrior princess—an interpretation rarely explored in popular film and television adaptations. Several iconic elements, including Airavat, Jatayu and the Pushpak Vimaan, have also been given larger-than-life treatment. From King Dashratha’s yajna to Rama’s exile and Ravana’s rise as Lankesh, the first part appears to cover several pivotal chapters that shape the epic.

Things you can’t miss in the Ramayana trailer

Ravana’s conquest of Lanka

Over the years, several filmmakers and television creators have adapted the Ramayana and explored its many interpretations. However, the chapter detailing how Ravana became Lankesh—the king of Lanka—has largely remained unexplored. In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Ravana is shown arriving in Lanka. When questioned about his identity, he confidently declares, “Tumhara naya raja. (Your new king.)” The trailer appears to depict Ravana’s battle against Kubera’s army, following which he seizes the kingdom of Lanka and the legendary Pushpak Vimaan.

A chapter less explored: How Ravan became the king of Lanka A chapter less explored: How Ravan became the king of Lanka

Pushpak Vimaan

While several versions of the Pushpak Vimaan have appeared in previous film and television adaptations, the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer have given the legendary flying vehicle a distinct design. In the trailer, it appears to resemble a giant lotus flower.

The Pushpak Vimaan The Pushpak Vimaan

Airavat

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After conquering Lanka, Ravana announces his intention to wage war across the three worlds—Devlok, Pataal Lok and Bhulok. The trailer briefly offers a glimpse of a battle between Ravana and Indra, the king of Devlok. Although the confrontation between the two is not shown in detail, the trailer introduces Airavat—the mighty white elephant with wings, regarded as the king of elephants and Indra’s divine mount—in a larger-than-life avatar.

Airavat: The king of elephants and the ride of Lord Indra Airavat: The king of elephants and the ride of Lord Indra

Jatayu

The film also presents Jatayu—the divine vulture—in a fierce avatar. Jatayu plays a crucial role in the epic after Ravana abducts Sita while Rama and Lakshman are away pursuing the golden deer. He later recounts the events surrounding her abduction to Rama and Lakshman.

Jatayu: The divine vulture and a friend of Lord Ram Jatayu: The divine vulture and a friend of Lord Ram

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Sita with a sword

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Another lesser-explored moment in the trailer is Sita’s portrayal as a warrior princess. In a blink-and-miss sequence, she is seen gracefully wielding a sword, offering a rarely seen interpretation of the character. Interestingly, Sita is also shown holding a sword during the sequence in which Lakshman draws the Lakshman Rekha.

A lesser explored chapter: Sita as the Warrior Princess A lesser explored chapter: Sita as the Warrior Princess

Vivek Oberoi’s mysterious character

Vivek Oberoi portrays Vidyutjihva, Shurpanakha’s husband. The trailer features a confrontation between his character and Ravana.

Vivek Oberoi as Vibhishan or Vidyutjihva Vivek Oberoi as Vibhishan or Vidyutjihva

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara

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Sheeba Chaddha appears to play Manthara, Kaikeyi’s trusted attendant, whose influence becomes one of the key reasons behind Rama’s exile. Fuelled by concerns over her son Bharata’s future and the desire to see him become the king of Ayodhya, Kaikeyi demands that Rama be sent into exile—a decision encouraged by Manthara. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi.

Sheeba Chaddha as Mantra Sheeba Chaddha as Mantra

Key chapters featured in the trailer

Dashratha’s yajna for an heir

The first part of Ramayana appears to follow the epic’s chronology, beginning with the yajna performed by King Dashratha in the hope of having an heir to the throne. The ritual is attended by his three queens—Kausalya, Rama’s mother and the chief queen; Sumitra, the mother of twins Lakshman and Shatrughna; and Kaikeyi, Bharata’s mother and Dashratha’s favourite queen.

Dashratha’s yajna for an heir Dashratha’s yajna for an heir

Rama and Sita’s swayamvar

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The trailer also features the iconic moment when Rama breaks the Shiv Dhanush at Sita’s swayamvar, winning her hand in marriage.

Rama breaks the Shiv Dhanush at Sita’s swayamvar Rama breaks the Shiv Dhanush at Sita’s swayamvar

Rama’s meeting with Parashuram

A scene depicting Rama’s meeting with Parashuram has also been included. Interestingly, both characters are played by Ranbir Kapoor. The sequence appears to show Parashuram realising that it is time to pass on his mission to Rama. He then hands over his bow to Rama before leaving for the mountains to undertake penance.

Rama’s meeting with Parashuram Rama’s meeting with Parashuram

Rama’s exile

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The film then moves to the pivotal moment when Kaikeyi demands that Rama be sent into exile for 14 years.

Kaikeyi demands that Rama be sent into exile Kaikeyi demands that Rama be sent into exile

Bharata meets Rama

After Rama leaves Ayodhya, Bharata travels to Chitrakoot to meet him and urges him to return to the kingdom. However, Rama refuses to abandon his promise to their father. Bharata then takes Rama’s sandals back to Ayodhya and places them on the throne, promising to rule only as Rama’s representative until his return.

Bharata travels to Chitrakoot to meet Lord Ram Bharata travels to Chitrakoot to meet Lord Ram

Shurpanakha’s encounter with Rama and Lakshman

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The trailer also features Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. The sequence appears to show her attempting to woo Rama before Lakshman attacks her and cuts off her nose.

The iconic incident that sparked Ram vs Ravana war The iconic incident that sparked Ram vs Ravana war

The Lakshman Rekha

The trailer recreates the iconic moment when Lakshman draws the Lakshman Rekha using his arrow and instructs Sita not to cross it. Notably, Sita is seen holding a sword during the sequence.

Lakshman draws the Lakshman Rekha Lakshman draws the Lakshman Rekha

While the trailer introduces the characters played by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Yash and Rakul Preet Singh, the roles of Sunny Deol and several other key characters remain under wraps.

Ramayana releases in theatres on Diwali 2026.