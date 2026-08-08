Ramayana to release on international screens 2 days before India, says producer Namit Malhotra

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is slowly turning into the most anticipated film of 2026. The makers recently unveiled the English trailer of the highly anticipated mythological epic, with the principal cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, delivering their dialogues in English. As per the international trailer, the film’s release date in November 6, however, in India, the film is being promoted as a Diwali release, which is on November 8. The difference in the release dates has now been clarified by producer Namit Malhotra.

In a conversation with NDTV, the producer confirmed that the film will release in India on Diwali, which is on November 8. “It’s releasing in India on Diwali,” he said. Explaining the difference in release dates, Malhotra added, “So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that’s why it’s releasing on November 6. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release.”