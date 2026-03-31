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Ramayana teaser release, runtime: Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Rama the ‘conscience keeper of billions’ at LA screening
Ramayana makers showed a glimpse of the film in Los Angeles where Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra were in attendance.
While fans wait with bated breath for the makers of Ramayana to release the first look of the film on April 2, the film’s producer Namit Malhotra, actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari screened the film’s first glimpse at an IMAX theatre in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience. They also held a Q&A session and shared details about the film.
Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Rama the ‘conscience keeper’
At the event, Ranbir spoke about the significance of Lord Rama and how he is the “conscience keeper of billions of people”. The actor referred to Lord Rama as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ (Most dignified man).
He said, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone.” He added, “He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”
Superstar Ranbir Kapoor talking about Prabhu Shree Rama in Los Angeles, Usa during Ramayana Glimpse Screening Event pic.twitter.com/jHmKlHJ9jq
— The Ramayana 🏹 (@RamayanaSaga) March 30, 2026
The videos show the first glimpse of the film being played in theatres, with the crowd going berserk. Many fans who witnessed the glimpse in theatres took to social media to express their excitement for the project. A fan wrote, “2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theater reaction was epic.” Another fan wrote, “Only 2 seconds on screen… and goosebumps everywhere Imagine the full film 😮🔥 The reaction says it all… This is not just a film, it’s an emotion.”
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2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theater reaction was epic 🔥#RanbirKapoor #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/E6ijZy8C1H
— RK 🏹 (@_RK88Varun_) March 30, 2026
someone in the crowd: “we’re proud of you”
just day one, first glimpse of rama and he’s already getting so much love. this is only the beginning. he’s gonna prove himself big time.
Ranbir Kapoor you’re so loved!! 🧿🏹 pic.twitter.com/XfSUGJRDhD
— 🏹 (@premkinaiyyaaa) March 31, 2026
When will Ramayana’s next glimpse release?
On March 27, Namit Malhotra took to social media to announce that the makers are set to release the next glimpse of the film on April 2, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He wrote, “Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’ on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience.”
Shubh Rama Navami 🏹
Thank you for your faith and patience.
On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together.#RamayanaByNamitMalhotra
In cinemas, globally- Diwali 2026 & 2027. pic.twitter.com/BUTER2JZkw
— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) March 27, 2026
Runtime of Ramayana’s teaser
According to Variety India, the upcoming teaser of Ramayana has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is ready to be released on April 2. As per the report, the teaser is said to be 2 minutes and 38 seconds long. This is good news for Ramayana fans as they will get a look at the film months before its grand release on Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part Two is set to arrive on Diwali 2027.