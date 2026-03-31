Ramayana teaser release, runtime: Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Rama the ‘conscience keeper of billions’ at LA screening

While fans wait with bated breath for the makers of Ramayana to release the first look of the film on April 2, the film’s producer Namit Malhotra, actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari screened the film’s first glimpse at an IMAX theatre in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience. They also held a Q&A session and shared details about the film.

Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Rama the ‘conscience keeper’

At the event, Ranbir spoke about the significance of Lord Rama and how he is the “conscience keeper of billions of people”. The actor referred to Lord Rama as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ (Most dignified man).

He said, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone.” He added, “He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”