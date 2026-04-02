Ramayana Teaser Live Updates: Fans says ‘Ranbir Kapoor can do anything’; compares Ramayana promo with Varanasi glimpse

A fan, impressed with Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram, wrote on X, “Having seen #ramayana, I can say there is nothing that #ranbirkapoor can’t do.”
Ramayana Movie Teaser Release Live Updates: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Indian epic, the Ramayana, unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. While the first glimpse was already unveiled in Los Angeles on Tuesday, its unveiling in Mumbai coincided with its digital release.
Ramayana Movie Teaser OUT: Watch Teaser here
At the Los Angeles unveiling, Ranbir was present alongside Tiwari and Ramayana co-producer Namit Malhotra. In one of the viral videos from the LA launch, Ranbir is seen sharing his insights on bringing Lord Rama’s character to life. Describing Lord Rama as “conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries”, Ranbir said, “He enlightens us about the triumph of human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s actioner Rs 276 cr away from beating Pushpa 2; eyes Rs 1,500 cr
Ranbir also confessed that he was initially hesitant to take up the monumental role. The offer came about four years ago and left him feeling unprepared. “I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back, my instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life,” he said.
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adventure saga. It also stars co-producer Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, former Rama actor Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra among several others.
A fan wrote: "You may say it's over, but what SS Rajamouli delivered in just 5 seconds with the Ramayana episode glimpse in Varanasi is greater than Ramayana teaser."
Sharing his reaction on the first look of Ramayana, Taran Adarsh added, "The stunning visuals, the groundbreaking VFX, and an electrifying background score [#hanszimmer and #arrahman] – this glimpse from #ramayana is simply spectacular. Like I said earlier, #ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... Visionary producer #namitmalhotra, who has backed this monumental project, and director #niteshtiwari are ensuring that the timeless epic is presented on the big screen with utmost sincerity and scale."
A user @TheFlyingHawkYT shared, "#ramayana Only Music is out of the world, bgm just tooo gooood. Emotions are there, Ram’s calmness is there. Ranbir is also looking great. But the demons look pathetic, the demons are like b grade hollywood vfx, the demons make it look like aadipurush 2.0."
The Ramayana teaser highlights several key moments that hint at the emotional and dramatic scale of the film. One of the standout sequences shows Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama performing rituals for his father, reflecting deep emotional layers tied to King Dasharatha’s final moments. Another powerful glimpse includes Ravana’s grand entry and his iconic Pushpaka Vimana, establishing the scale of the antagonist’s presence.
The teaser also features the crucial golden deer episode, where Rama unknowingly chases Maricha in disguise—setting the stage for Sita’s abduction, one of the most pivotal turning points in the epic. Overall, the teaser blends mythology, emotion, and spectacle, offering glimpses of key narrative arcs while building anticipation for the larger story. READ MORE
X page Daily Culture posted, "#ssrajamouli has set the visual and shot-making standards so high that anything from others feels sub-par. A big advantage for #ramayana Part-1 is that it’s releasing before #varanasi For mythological films, content alone is not enough - audiences now expect visuals at SSR’s level Any director attempting mythology must invest serious time in understanding VFX and pre-production, like Nag Ashwin - otherwise, you risk ending up like Ponniyin Selvan… forgotten not just outside, but even within Tamil Nadu."
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta sparked online chatter after sharing a cryptic post on social media that read, “Khoda pahad… nikla chuha.” The phrase, commonly used to express disappointment after high expectations, came soon after the teaser of Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor was unveiled. Although Gupta did not directly mention the film or the actor, many netizens speculated that the remark was a subtle dig at the newly launched Ramayana teaser or the hype surrounding it. However, since there was no explicit reference, the post remains open to interpretation, even as it triggered widespread debate online.
Trade analyst Anmol Jamal shared on X, "A mixed bag of emotions with the #ramayana glimpse! No amount of haters can convince me that Ranbir won’t pull this off! I know he will! Some frames look rich in colour & divine but some definitely seem to lack details in their digital renders 4000 cr bolke you expect things that are unheard of! Cautious Optimism!"
X user @FilmiHindustani shared his views on the newly launched Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Teaser and wrote, "For a film as big as #ramayana, the teaser is underwhelming. VFX feels inconsistent and at times like generic AI work. A few shots of #ranbirkapoor stand out, but the overall impact is missing. Needs serious improvement."
X user @theskindoctor13 shared a take on Ramayana Teaser that read, "Adipurush dropped the bar so low that this might look cinematic to some of you. Otherwise, for a ₹4,000 crore film, it feels underwhelming. A few shots work, but most look AI-generated. Expected far better. Hope they fix it before the final release."
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana features a star-studded ensemble with actors stepping into iconic mythological roles. Ranbir Kapoor leads the film as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash essays the role of Ravana. The core cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film expands its world with several supporting characters, including key figures from the epic like King Dasharath and other members of Rama’s family, along with pivotal mythological characters that shape the narrative. Overall, the casting reflects a mix of major Bollywood stars and actors from across industries, aiming to bring scale and authenticity to the epic adaptation. READ MORE
X page Bollywood Box Office shared their take on Ramayana teaser and posted, "#ramayana Teaser is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT. Ramayana is close to everyone’s heart. It’s not just a story, it’s an emotion. And that’s exactly where this teaser fails the most. There’s a lot of VFX on display, but it doesn’t leave any real impact. It feels more artificial than immersive. The use of AI is quite evident, and instead of enhancing the experience, it takes you out of it. Some shots even remind you of 2.0 and Adipurush. What’s more disappointing is that instead of bringing out the rooted, spiritual depth of Ramayana, the teaser leans towards Western-style visuals, which doesn’t quite fit the essence of the story. Ramayana isn’t about VFX, it’s about emotion, depth and soul… and that’s what’s missing here. Really hoping the final film delivers what this teaser couldn’t."
Sharing a reaction on Ramayana teaser, X user @Nishant_Bliss posted, "The teaser of #ramayana looks disappointing, Ranbir simply doesn’t look good as lord Ram here and too much CGI. Give Ramayana and Mahabharata to Aditya Dhar please, he’d make much better without extreme use of VFX and CGI."
Siddharth Anand heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama, sharing his excitement on social media. He shared via X, “SPECTACULAR! Ranbir has nailed it as Lord Rama for me. I cannot wait to celebrate Diwali this year with #ramayana on the biggest screen! Nitesh sir your craft is just awe-inspiring. Namit you have done what you promised! 🫡”—also applauding Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for bringing the ambitious vision to life.
Karan Johar shared his excitement over Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama, writing, “CANNOT WAIT !!!! Ranbir Kapoor embodies Lord Rama with divine reverence and piousness… his last turn on hearing his name was the pièce de résistance of this spectacular first look…..” He also tagged Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari in his post.
At the Ramayana teaser launch event, producer Namit Malhotra shared, "Its a very special moment, we have put in lots of years in this, and today before we let it go, there was a feeling of wanting to keep it. Thanks to Nitesh and the team who worked hard to put this together. I am incredibly proud of this. This story is such that it resonates with every Indian, and if you get this opportunity keep in mind, you are chosen. Whoever above has chosen me and Nitesh to bring this to life, I want to thank him."
Ramayana is being mounted on a staggering budget of over Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious film projects ever undertaken in India. Speaking to Prakhar Gupta in a podcast, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore." He further added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible—we're being ambitious, but grounded."
At the Ramayana teaser launch event, producer Namit Malhotra shared, "Its a very special moment, we have put in lots of years in this, and today before we let it go, there was a feeling of wanting to keep it. Thanks to Nitesh and the team who worked hard to put this together. I am incredibly proud of this. This story is such that it resonates with every Indian, and if you get this opportunity keep in mind, you are chosen. Whoever above has chosen me and Nitesh to bring this to life, I want to thank him."
Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the wife of Nitesh Tiwari, shared a shout-out post for her husband. Sharing an old picture with Nitesh from 2004, she posted on Instagram, "Circa 2004. I watched the teaser of Ramayana. It brought a deep sense of calm to my heart. My eyes welled up with emotion. It reminded me of a time when we used to talk endlessly about stories, and somewhere along the way, I fell in love with the storyteller. Today, I felt that same love again."
X user @mahesh3175 shared, "#ramayana Making ramayana is too risky, as all people know the Ramayanam People will see other things like how they shown on big screen So u should be very careful in the execution, even small bad thing can be noticed that's what happened with Adipurush.."
X page Venky Reviews posted their take on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana teaser and wrote, "#ramayana Teaser falls short of expectations. The VFX does not match the scale of the project at all, and the AI usage feels too noticeable. Some shots of Ranbir do look solid, and the world building seems to have potential, but it still feels off for now. Hopefully it improves."
A fan @RudroUtsha took to X to share a reaction on Ramayana Teaser and posted, "This is peak cinema, man! Mind blowing visuals. Casting is absolutely on point. #ranbirkapoor, my man I love you! Jai Shree Ram. #ramayana."
At the Ramayana teaser launch event, director Nitesh Tiwari opened up about his long journey to bring the film to life, saying, "It’s personally taken me over 7 years to get to this moment." He emphasised that creating a film of this scale requires immense time, dedication, and patience, underlining the effort behind mounting a project as ambitious as Ramayana.
Sharing a reaction on the Ramayana teaser, X user @JaikyVani shared, "Hanuman jayanti par Hanuman ji ko bhi dikha dete lekin nahi inhe to bas Bollywood style wala aura dikhani hai."
Namit Malhotra, Producer, took to X to announce Ramayana Teaser and posted, "Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self. His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari In cinemas worldwide Ramayana Part 1 Diwali 2026."
Reviewing Ranbir’s glimpse as Lord Ram, she added, "It's absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job, and I just can't wait for you guys to see it." She concluded by saying, "It's just out of this world."
In a video that’s going viral online, Alia Bhatt is seen talking about Ramayana and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming look reveal. She said, "Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I'm going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it."
Nitesh Tiwari, director of Ramayana, shared his thoughts on the film, highlighting its emotional depth. He said, “Ramayana’s greatness lies in its emotional richness. At its heart, it is not just about good and evil, but about choices, consequences, and the weight of doing what is right. Rama’s journey is deeply human and that is what we have tried to stay true to.”
The teaser shows Lord Rama as teh saviour who is "always the answer". It also says that he has been "ruling our hearts for 5000 years" as Ranbir's Lord Rama walks amongst a crowd showering flower petals on him.
With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
At a recent event in the US, Ranbir Kapoor described Lord Rama as the "conscience keeper of billions of people," and said, "Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit. He stands for compassion, courage, righteousness, and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which represents the ideal man." Titled Rama, the new glimpse reportedly features Ranbir's look as Lord Ram. In India, this asset will be launched on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti.
Just a day before the release of the first glimpse of Rama from Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Bandra along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. Earlier this week, Ranbir, along with the film's team, launched a crucial asset of the film at an event in Los Angeles. During the event, the actor spoke about playing the role of Lord Ram and what the character means to people.
In a virtual interaction with her fans, Alia Bhatt spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana and said, "It's absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job and I just can't wait for you guys to see it. It's just out of this world."
Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.