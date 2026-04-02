Ramayana Teaser Live Updates: Fans says ‘Ranbir Kapoor can do anything’; compares Ramayana promo with Varanasi glimpse

Ramayana Movie Teaser Release Live Updates: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Indian epic, the Ramayana, unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. While the first glimpse was already unveiled in Los Angeles on Tuesday, its unveiling in Mumbai coincided with its digital release.

Ramayana Movie Teaser OUT: Watch Teaser here

At the Los Angeles unveiling, Ranbir was present alongside Tiwari and Ramayana co-producer Namit Malhotra. In one of the viral videos from the LA launch, Ranbir is seen sharing his insights on bringing Lord Rama’s character to life. Describing Lord Rama as “conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries”, Ranbir said, “He enlightens us about the triumph of human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

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Ranbir also confessed that he was initially hesitant to take up the monumental role. The offer came about four years ago and left him feeling unprepared. “I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back, my instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life,” he said.

Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adventure saga. It also stars co-producer Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, former Rama actor Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra among several others.