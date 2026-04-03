Ramayana teaser earns OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia’s approval after earlier doubts; calls it ‘grand’ and ‘beautiful’

Amid the Dhurandhar frenzy that has revitalised an ailing Bollywood, the makers of director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana have unveiled an enchanting teaser for the epic action-adventure franchise, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and heralding the industry’s potential return to its glory days. Although the teaser was crafted to offer a closer look at the actor’s portrayal of Rama and how he has handled the character, the promo video also provided a sneak peek into the expansive world of the two-part film franchise, promising an experience unlike anything Indian cinema has offered thus far.

While the teaser drew polarising reactions online, actor Dipika Chikhlia has now stepped forward to share her thoughts on it. For the unfamiliar, Dipika is best known for her portrayal of Sita, opposite Arun Govil’s Rama, in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan. “I watched the teaser, and it’s very grand,” she shared during a conversation with India Today.

Ramayana teaser breakdown: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama immersing ashes, King Dashratha’s last words, Ravana’s Pushpaka Vimana

Dipika added, “Bahut rich lag raha hai. Unhone bahut achhe se banaya hai (It looks very rich. They have made it well). So, now I’m awaiting the film, and it’s looking very beautiful, there’s no doubt about it.”

When Dipika was apprehensive about Ranbir’s Ramayana

Previously, however, she had expressed apprehension about the Hindu epic’s adaptations, mentioning her belief that no other iteration of the Ramayana will be as popular as Ramanand Sagar’s series. Interestingly, actor Arun Govil, who played Rama opposite her, is playing Dasharatha in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan last year, she was asked if she would be willing to be part of that project if the makers offered her a role. The actor pointed out that a couple of years ago, she was offered the character of Kausalya in another serial based on Ramayana. While she was initially “confused,” Dipika said her brother told her, “You are known as Sita, and you should die as Sita.” She noted, “I clearly understood that people have known me as Sita ji and nothing will become as popular as Sagar’s Ramayan. Then why should I fiddle with my image? I am Sita, I have accepted it. For 35 years, I have taken the responsibility of being Sita. Then why should I try to be something else.”

About Ramayana

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra at a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The movies feature music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. While Part 1 is set to hit the screens during Diwali 2026, the next installment will release around the same time in 2027.

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‘Not here to represent Rama,’ says Ranbir Kapoor

Talking about the ambitious project, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare; and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience.” Nitesh Tiwari added, “Ramayana’s greatness lies in its emotional richness. At its heart, it is not just about good and evil, but about choices, consequences, and the weight of doing what is right. Rama’s journey is deeply human, and that is what we have tried to stay true to.”

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