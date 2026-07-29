Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana bags Rs 75 cr T-Series music deal ahead of trailer drop: Report

With just hours to go for the release of the trailer for director Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated mythological epic drama Ramayana, the countdown has begun among fans. Amid the buzz, a new report claims the makers have signed a massive music rights deal with T-Series, securing a substantial advance for the film’s soundtrack.

Record-breaking music deal for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic

According to Hindustan Times, T-Series has acquired the music rights for both instalments of the Ramayana franchise, reportedly paying a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore. The report added that several record labels were in the race before T-Series secured what is said to be one of the biggest music rights deals in Indian cinema.