Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana bags Rs 75 cr T-Series music deal ahead of trailer drop: Report
Ahead of the Ramayana trailer launch, a report claims T-Series paid a Rs 75 crore refundable advance for the music rights to both films.
With just hours to go for the release of the trailer for director Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated mythological epic drama Ramayana, the countdown has begun among fans. Amid the buzz, a new report claims the makers have signed a massive music rights deal with T-Series, securing a substantial advance for the film’s soundtrack.
Record-breaking music deal for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic
According to Hindustan Times, T-Series has acquired the music rights for both instalments of the Ramayana franchise, reportedly paying a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore. The report added that several record labels were in the race before T-Series secured what is said to be one of the biggest music rights deals in Indian cinema.
Must Read | Kangana Ranaut vs Saurav Das: BJP MP blasts CJP spokesperson over age, work, Gen Z protests
Maintaining that the company, including its chairman Bhushan Kumar, is highly confident about the potential of Ramayana’s soundtrack, a source associated with the record label told the publication, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs 75 crore for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”
Ramayana trailer release date
Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the film also feature Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, and Arun Govil in key roles. The film’s music has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The two-part franchise is being produced on a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore.
View this post on Instagram
While Part 1 is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, the second instalment will hit the screens during Diwali 2027. In the meantime, the makers are currently gearing up to unveil the trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 at 4:15 am IST on Thursday, July 30, during “the auspicious Brahma muhurat.”
At the San Diego Comic-Con recently, director Nitesh Tiwari had revealed that Part 1 would end on a cliffhanger. “Where we leave in Part 1 is something you can call a cliffhanger, something which will make people want to watch Part 2 the moment they leave the theatre. That’s basically it, you know. It’s a story that deserves two parts; it cannot be told in one part. We just decided that this would be the best moment where we can end part one, and leave the rest for part two,” he said.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05