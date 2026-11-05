Ramayana: Sunny Deol’s Hanuman gets post-credit reveal, Raghav Juyal surprises as Meghnath

Ramayana: Part 1 has arrived in theatres worldwide today, November 5, with two major reveals that set the stage for its sequel. Sunny Deol makes his first appearance as Lord Hanuman in a post-credit scene, while Raghav Juyal is introduced as Meghnath, Ravana’s formidable son. Both characters are expected to play significant roles in the next instalment of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic, which is scheduled to release in 2028.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film brings the first chapter of the epic to the big screen. While the central characters take the story forward, the makers have saved the introduction of two significant characters for the film’s closing portions, offering audiences a glimpse of the larger conflict that awaits them.

Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana post-credit scene

Audiences who stay back until the end credits are treated to a first glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The scene unfolds against a powerful musical backdrop, with Hanuman making his entry while his face remains concealed. A wider shot towards the end offers a glimpse of him flying through the air with his gada as he chants Jai Shri Ram.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Adding to the devotional impact of the sequence is the Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander. The makers didn’t reveal Sunny Deol’s complete look.

Hanuman’s arrival sets up the next phase of the epic, in which he becomes instrumental in Rama’s search for Sita and the eventual battle against Ravana.



ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor’s Parshuram divides the internet

Raghav Juyal makes surprise entry as Ravana’s son Meghnath

Sunny Deol isn’t the only actor whose appearance has been saved for a reveal. Raghav Juyal also makes an unexpected entry towards the climax as Meghnath, the eldest son of Ravana and Mandodari and the crown prince of Lanka.

Story continues below this ad

Raghav appears in a different avatar as the formidable warrior. His kohl-rimmed eyes, intense expression and fierce appearance introduce audiences to a character who will become central to the conflict in the second part.

Although his screen time in the first instalment is brief, his entry offers a look of the powerful warrior who will emerge as one of Rama’s biggest challenges in the war against Lanka.

Who is Meghnath and what is his role in Ramayana?

Meghnath, also known as Indrajit, is among the most formidable warriors in the Ramayana. He earned the name Indrajit after defeating Lord Indra, the king of the gods. The eldest son of Ravana and Mandodari, he was considered the second most powerful warrior in Lanka after his father.

In the epic, Meghnath is known for his mastery of warfare, powerful divine weapons and ability to use illusions to gain an advantage over his enemies. He also possesses the power to become invisible, making him a particularly dangerous opponent.

Story continues below this ad

He uses the Nagpash to bind Rama and Lakshmana and later strikes Lakshmana with the powerful Shakti weapon, leaving him unconscious. This leads to Hanuman’s journey to bring the Sanjeevani herb.

Ramayana Part 2 release date pushed to 2028

The film also confirms that Ramayana: Part 2 will release in 2028, pushing the sequel back from its earlier planned 2027 window.

Earlier, producer Namit Malhotra had explained that the additional year will allow the team to work on the ambitious scale of the concluding chapter rather than rush its production.

In an interview with E! News, he said, “So the idea was now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”

Story continues below this ad

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol, the film features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakulpreet Singh as Suparnakha among others.

Mounted on a large scale with an international audience in mind, the project is produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. It also marks a notable musical collaboration between Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while DNEG is handling the film’s visual effects.