Addinath Kothare compares Ramayana set to a temple: ‘It was the quietest; no phones allowed’

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part 1, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, releases on 5th November. While the film has received mixed reviews after its international screening, with its advance bookings, the film has managed to collect Rs 115 globally. SCREEN spoke to Addinath Kothare, who plays Bharat in the film. Sharing his experience of working on the Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash-starrer, Addinath recalled how disciplined the film’s set was. He even lauded Nitesh for being mindful of the minutest details in the film.

Talking about how he bagged the role for the film, Addinath recalled, “Your work gets you work; even if it’s an audition you didn’t crack, someone saw your work in it. For example, I had auditioned for a film and was shortlisted for that through Mukesh Chhabra, but I didn’t get the main part. The film was being produced by Nitesh Tiwari. That’s when he got familiar with my work, and so when I auditioned for Ramayana, he must have seen me, knew my potential, and cast me for Bharat’s role.”

Also Read: Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film clocks Rs 115 cr globally, trails Dhurandhar 2

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Elaborating on his experience of being on the Ramayana set, the actor said he knew this was ‘something huge’ right after the first day. He shared, “I cannot express the Ramayana experience in words; it’s something you have to witness. The gravity and scale of it dawned upon me on the first day of shoot. We were shooting for a scene in Ayodhya and the whole cast was there, right from Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil etc. When we stood on that set, the first scene happened; when you are doing it, you tend to focus and go with the flow. But when you come out of it and go home, you realize what it is. I remember telling my parents that this was huge. I was amongst the finest people in the country, and it was a great feeling.”

When Ranbir Kapoor’s suggestion earned him Nitesh Tiwari’s praise

Addinath also spoke about being very careful while playing the role. Sharing an anecdote about how Ranbir Kapoor helped him, the actor said, “I was nervous on the first day, but there was a wonderful moment. In the first few days, you are figuring out, as an actor, you are searching for the character, how to manoeuvre yourself on the set. You are trying to gauge the dynamics, looking for an ice-breaking moment to feel comfortable on the set. Firstly, it was the set of Ramayana and the responsibility was so sacred. There was a moment when we were standing; there was me, Shri Ram, Laxman, and Shatrughan. We were supposed to be looking at something and react. We did the rehearsal, and I was tempted to improvise, but I was scared, and so I was blindly following Nitesh Sir’s instructions. Before the take, Ranbir tapped me on the shoulder and suggested doing the same thing I was thinking about. I did that, and Nitesh Sir shouted after the shot that it was good. That moment became an ice-breaker for me. I became a part of that family.”

Remembering the protocols that were followed on the set, Addinath added, “Ramayana was a very disciplined set — no mobile phones were allowed. That discipline was a part of a sacred force that kept everyone aligned. Stepping onto the sets of Ramayana was like stepping into a temple. Even when cameras were not rolling, discipline was maintained. It was a very well-planned and one of the quietest sets I have worked on. It was beautiful.”

Addinath also added whether he prepared on a personal level too, “The finest teams from the world were working on it. On a personal level, I didn’t form a way to perform, because the ship was being steered by someone like Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra, who have researched and put so much time; they have been working on it for 10 years. Nitesh Sir has been working on this script since 2016 or 17, and it shows in every minute detail created; when he was leading the way, I was there in that moment and performed honestly. The Prep and workshops went on for long, quite a lot of efforts went behind it. I can guarantee that it’s one of the best scripts I’ve heard, and one of the most passionately and honestly made films I have experienced. For me, it was a learning experience. To witness India’s biggest film being made and be a part of it is a huge honor and blessing.”

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About Ramayana

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Addinath Kothare as Bharat, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Rakulpreet as Surpanakha, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the epic mythological actioner’s music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film releases on 5th November.