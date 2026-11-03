Ramayana screening: Alia Bhatt, Neetu arrive hand-in-hand; Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol attend

With just two days to go before its theatrical release, the makers of Ramayana hosted a special screening for members of the film industry. Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nitesh Tiwari, among others, attended the screening.

For the event, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in Ramayana, opted for a maroon kurta and denim jeans, paired with black chelsea boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

In attendance to support her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt exuded charm in a sea-green saree paired with a sleeveless, embellished blouse. She kept her look understated, accessorising with delicate jewellery and leaving her hair open. Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, meanwhile, opted for a striking chocolate-brown draped ensemble, which she paired with minimal accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

The captain of the ship, Nitesh Tiwari, kept his look classic in a dark navy bandhgala paired with black trousers whereas wife Ashwiny Tiwari brought a pop of colour to the red carpet in a bright lime-green saree. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and bangles.

Nitesh Tiwari with filmmaker wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and children at Ramayana’s screening. Nitesh Tiwari with filmmaker wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and children at Ramayana’s screening.

Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in Ramayana, touched Sunny Deol‘s feet and sought blessings before the film’s screening. Deol plays Hanuman in Ramayana. Kunal Kapoor, who plays Indra, also graced the screening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

The producer of the film, Namit Malhotra, who risked it all for Ramayana, arrived with his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Rakul Preet Singh, dressed in a navy blue embellished three-piece suit, hair tied in a sleek ponytail, walked on the red carpet with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Apart from them, Badshah, Mahesh Kothare, Saurabh Sachdeva, Marzi, Shaimak Davar, Sharad Kelkar and Bhushan Kumar attended the screening.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Celebs at Ramayana’s special screening. Celebs at Ramayana’s special screening.

Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Ravi Dubey arrive with family for Ramayana’s screening. Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Ravi Dubey arrive with family for Ramayana’s screening.

Shaheen Bhatt with husband, Soni Razdan, Adityanath Kothare, Kunal Kapoor and Lara Dutta at Ramayana’s screening. Shaheen Bhatt with husband, Soni Razdan, Adityanath Kothare, Kunal Kapoor and Lara Dutta at Ramayana’s screening.

Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar attend the special screening of Ramayana. Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar attend the special screening of Ramayana.

Ramayana receives mixed reactions after Los Angeles premiere

Ramayana had its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. The first reactions have been encouraging in parts, with viewers praising its visual effects, production design, action sequences and performances.

Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama and Yash’s Ravana have received particular attention. Some viewers even compared the film’s scale and cinematic experience to The Lord of the Rings. However, the initial response has not been entirely unanimous. While some viewers were impressed by the spectacle, others felt that the visual grandeur came at the expense of storytelling and emotional depth. The music also received a mixed response, with some viewers questioning whether it fully captured the spiritual essence of the epic.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays Goddess Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Story continues below this ad

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. It is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.