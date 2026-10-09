Ramayana to release overseas 3 days before Diwali, India date yet to be announced

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, which is hyped to be the biggest release of 2026, is yet to announce its release date in India but as per a new announcement made by the YouTube handle of Sony Pictures Germany, the film will release internationally on November 5 (Thursday). Sony Pictures is the international distributor of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. In India, the film is scheduled for a Diwali release and while Diwali is on November 8, the makers have not zeroed in on a date yet.

Earlier, the English version of the trailer had carried the release date of November 6 (Friday) and producer Namit Malhotra had explained the reason behind their decision. In a chat with NDTV in August, he had said, “So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that’s why it’s releasing on November 6. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release.”