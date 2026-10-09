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Ramayana to release overseas 3 days before Diwali, India date yet to be announced
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is less than a month away from its theatrical release, but the exact date is yet to be announced.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, which is hyped to be the biggest release of 2026, is yet to announce its release date in India but as per a new announcement made by the YouTube handle of Sony Pictures Germany, the film will release internationally on November 5 (Thursday). Sony Pictures is the international distributor of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. In India, the film is scheduled for a Diwali release and while Diwali is on November 8, the makers have not zeroed in on a date yet.
Earlier, the English version of the trailer had carried the release date of November 6 (Friday) and producer Namit Malhotra had explained the reason behind their decision. In a chat with NDTV in August, he had said, “So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that’s why it’s releasing on November 6. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release.”
The film is roughly a month away from its release but a specific release date is yet to be announced in India. SCREEN reached out the India representatives of the film but did not get a response.
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Recently, a report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a trade source saying that the makers are considering the idea of holding paid previews on November 4 (Wednesday), and a full release on November 5 (Thursday). However, they clarified that the dates are yet to be locked.
Ramayana is the first film of a two-part franchise, with the second part scheduled to release on Diwali 2027. The two parts are made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, as per Malhotra. In an earlier chat with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta, he had said, “So, to put it simply, it’ll be about $500 million by the time we’re done, on both films put together, part one and part two, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.”
This makes the franchise the most expensive Indian franchise to date. None of the earlier successful franchise, including Dhurandhar, Baahubali, KGF, have even come close to that kind of investment. Even their box office returns have been less than Rs 4,000 crore. The two parts of Dhurandhar collectively earned Rs 3,120 crore worldwide. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series earned Rs 2,438 crore worldwide over two parts. Yash-starrer KGF franchise earned Rs 1,453 crore over two films.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, among many others.
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