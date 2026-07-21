Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor in a double role, here’s who plays whom in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic

As anticipation builds for the trailer launch of Ramayana on July 24, the makers have unveiled a special comic book introducing the sprawling world of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic and confirming who plays whom in the film. Unveiled at a grand promotional event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday, the illustrated collector’s edition gives fans an immersive look at the characters, kingdoms and visual scale of one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects.

Featuring detailed concept art, mythological backstories and artwork, the comic book offers a closer look at the film’s expansive cast while taking readers through the worlds of Ayodhya, Mithila and Lanka.

Ramayana comic book reveals who plays who

The comic book introduces the kingdoms of Ayodhya, Mithila and Lanka while revealing the actors portraying some of the epic’s most significant characters.

Ranbir Kapoor headlines the film as Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya and the central figure of the Ramayana. According to reports, the actor will also be seen in a second role as Parshuram.

Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Ram’s wife and the daughter of King Janak, while Ravie Dubey essays Lakshman, Ram’s devoted younger brother who accompanies him during his exile.

The comic book also introduces the royal family of Ayodhya. Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, the ruler of Ayodhya and father of Ram, Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrughan. Indira Krishnan essays Queen Kaushalya, Ram’s mother, while Lara Dutta portrays Queen Kaikeyi, Bharat’s mother, and Sonal Jha plays Queen Sumitra, the mother of Lakshman and Shatrughan. Sheeba Chaddha appears as Manthara, Kaikeyi’s maidservant whose counsel ultimately leads to Ram’s 14-year exile.

The comic book further confirms Adinath Kothare as Bharat, the prince who refuses to ascend the throne in Ram’s absence, and Nitish Sharma as Shatrughan, the youngest of Dasharatha’s four sons.

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The comic book also reveals Shishir Sharma as Sage Vashishtha, the royal priest and spiritual guide to King Dasharatha and the princes, whose blessings play a crucial role in the birth of Ram and his brothers. Ajinkya Deo portrays Sage Vishwamitra, the revered king-turned-sage who takes Ram and Lakshman into the forest, trains them in divine warfare and sets them on the path that ultimately leads to Sita’s swayamvar.

Entire Official Ramayana film comic book including cast and arts

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Among the newly revealed characters, Anupam Kher plays Jatayu, the noble vulture king who sacrifices his life while trying to rescue Sita from Ravana.

Yash stars as Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka, while Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Lord Ram’s greatest devotee and one of the epic’s most revered warriors.

The comic further reveals Kajal Aggarwal as Queen Mandodari, Ravana’s wise and compassionate wife, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Ravana’s sister whose encounter with Ram and Lakshman becomes a turning point in the story, and Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Ravana’s giant brother known for his immense strength.

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Other important characters include Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, king of the Devas; Shobana as Kaikesi, the mother of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Vibhishana; Chetan Hansraj as Sumali, Ravana’s grandfather; and Mukesh Tiwari as Agastya Muni, the revered sage who plays an important role in Lord Ram’s journey.

Apart from the character reveals, the comic book features illustrations of the Hindu trinity—Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva—along with intricately designed holy cities, majestic palaces, royal courts and sprawling cityscapes, offering a glimpse into the scale of the mythology-inspired universe.

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Why Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi?

At the same event, director Nitesh Tiwari shared what made Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi his first choices to portray Lord Ram and Sita, saying it was their sincerity as performers that convinced him they were perfect for the iconic roles.

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“An artiste’s eyes always tell the truth. I saw Lord Rama in Ranbir’s eyes and Sita in Sai Pallavi’s eyes. Apart from being talented, both of them have the sincerity that I wanted in these very important roles,” Tiwari said.

About Ramayana

Helmed by the Dangal and Chhichhore director, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film is backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, bringing together an acclaimed international crew.

The music has been composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking their first collaboration on an Indian film. Pankaj Kumar serves as the cinematographer, while Guy Norris, known for the Mad Max franchise, has designed the action sequences. The screenplay has been written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan.

Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027.