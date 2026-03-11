Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
From dad’s garage to Rs 9204 crore net worth: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra debuts on Hurun Global Rich List 2026
Namit Malhotra, who is bankrolling Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's highly anticipated film Ramayana, has debuted in Hurun Global Rich List 2026 with net worth of Rs 9204 crore.
This year’s Hurun Global Rich List 2026 saw more and more Indians joining the billionaire group. This year, the number of Indians in the billionaire list increased to 308, with 57 new entrants. Among them are Bollywood producer Namit Malhotra, who is bankrolling Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated film Ramayana.
Ramayana producer makes it to Hurun Global Rich List 2026
Namit Malhotra is one of the most notable newcomers on the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. Namit is a film producer and visual effects entrepreneur who is ranked 3306 on the global list. He has an estimated net worth exceeding Rs 9204 crore.
Namit comes from a film family. He is the eldest son of film producer Naresh Malhotra, who is known for bankrolling projects like Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979), Shahenshah (1988) and Sahari Bagha (1985). He is the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra, who worked on Jhansi Ki Rani, widely remembered as one of India’s earliest colour films.
From dad’s garage to CEO of biggest visual effects company: Namit’s journey
As per ET Now, Malhotra first began his journey as an entrepreneur by launching a video workshop in 1995 in his father’s garage. He then merged his company with his father’s production company Video Works, and their combined venture was called Prime Focus, which later expanded to London, New York City, Los Angeles and Vancouver.
Later, Prime Focus merged with Double Negative (DNEG), a highly respected UK-based visual effects studio. For the unversed, DNEG was behind the visual effects of the Oscar-winning film Dune. Namit currently serves as the Chairman and CEO of DNEG. DNEG has won six Academy Awards for films like Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man and Tenet.
About Ramayana
Namit is now focusing on the upcoming film Ramayana. The film will release in two parts, and he has previously shared that film is being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, and is set to become the most expensive Indian film. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash playing the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and many others are a part of the cast.
Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to releas on Diwali, November 8.
