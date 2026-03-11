From dad’s garage to Rs 9204 crore net worth: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra debuts on Hurun Global Rich List 2026

This year’s Hurun Global Rich List 2026 saw more and more Indians joining the billionaire group. This year, the number of Indians in the billionaire list increased to 308, with 57 new entrants. Among them are Bollywood producer Namit Malhotra, who is bankrolling Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated film Ramayana.

Ramayana producer makes it to Hurun Global Rich List 2026

Namit Malhotra is one of the most notable newcomers on the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. Namit is a film producer and visual effects entrepreneur who is ranked 3306 on the global list. He has an estimated net worth exceeding Rs 9204 crore.

Namit comes from a film family. He is the eldest son of film producer Naresh Malhotra, who is known for bankrolling projects like Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979), Shahenshah (1988) and Sahari Bagha (1985). He is the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra, who worked on Jhansi Ki Rani, widely remembered as one of India’s earliest colour films.