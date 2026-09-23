Richer than Shah Rukh, maker of Rs 4,000 cr Ramayana is worth Rs 16,000 cr: Hurun list

Namit Malhotra, who is producing Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, comes from one of the wealthiest families in India and as per the recent Hurun India Rich List 2026, the family has witnessed a 279 percent spike in their wealth. His father, Naresh Malhotra, who owns the visual effects company Prime Focus, and the family are now worth Rs 16,000 crore. This takes the Malhotra family to the 232nd spot on the list.

It may be recalled that the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, released earlier this year, had positioned Namit Malhotra at the 3,306th spot, with an estimated net worth exceeding Rs 9,204 crore.

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