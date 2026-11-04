Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra hints at trilogy, confirms Part 2 shifted to 2028

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the first installment of the Indian epic, Ramayana: Part 1, is set to release on November 5. Ahead of the film’s release, Malhotra, in an interview with Review Nation, discussed the possibility of revisiting the original plan and expanding the epic into a trilogy, depending on audience reception to the first installment. The producer also confirmed that the second installment, which was initially scheduled to release in 2027, has now been pushed to 2028.

Namit Malhotra shared that initially Ramayana was envisioned for a global audience. However, its scope evolved during the making of the film, and the makers prepared two master versions, one for the English audience with a rewritten script to present it distinctly to the international audiences.

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Speaking about the why they postponed Ramayana: Part 2 to 2028 from 2027, Namit told E! News, “So the idea was now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”

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Namit revealed that Ramayana was initially planned as a trilogy, but the makers later zeroed down on bringing the story to the audience in two parts. However, it all depends on the audience’s response to first part. “I feel like we may sit back on the drawing board and see if there’s anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it. Because, you know, while we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, with two different runtimes on part one itself. So, depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I’d love to not have to make two different versions. I’m sure Nitesh would also like to stick to one version.”

About Ramayana’s LA premiere

Ramayana had its world premiere in Los Angeles on 17th October, and received a mixed response from the viewers. While some compared it to The Lord of The Rings, some even heaped praises for the Pushpak Vimaan battle sequence, a section of the audience opined that the focus on the grandeur pivoted the story from its emotional depth.

Who plays whom in Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays Goddess Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. It is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.