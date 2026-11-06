Ramayana Part 1 ends with Sita Haran; what to expect from Part 2

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1 has finally hit theatres, earning largely positive reviews. Unlike the versions of the epic we have grown up watching, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial takes us back to the events that transformed Dashanan into Ravana, while tracing the chain of incidents that ultimately led to Sita’s marriage to Lord Rama. However, the film ends soon after Ravana abducts Sita and Jatayu is mortally wounded.

As he lies dying, Jatayu warns Rama that finding Lanka and defeating Ravana will be far more challenging than his earlier adventures. To defeat the mighty king, Rama will need an extraordinary army with exceptional abilities. The film concludes with Lord Rama vowing to bring back his beloved Sita from Lanka, declaring that he will not hesitate to kill anyone who stands between him and his promise.

What happens in Ramayana Part 2?

In the second instalment, Rama’s journey will take him to Kishkindha, where he will meet Hanuman. Pavan Putra will then lead him to Sugriva, who promises to help find Sita in exchange for Rama’s assistance in defeating Vali.

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With Sugriva’s support, the search for Sita begins. After Jambavan reminds Hanuman of his extraordinary powers, Hanuman leaps across the ocean to Lanka.

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There, he discovers Sita in the Ashoka Vatika and gives her Rama’s ring as proof that he is his messenger. Sita, in turn, gives Hanuman her chudamani to take back to Rama.

Hanuman subsequently burns Lanka, while Rama’s army builds a bridge across the ocean. The events culminate in the great war of Lanka, with Ram killing Ravana. Eventually, Rama, Sita and Lakshmana return to Ayodhya in the Pushpaka Vimana.

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While this is the chronological sequence of events expected in Part 2, Hanuman’s introduction is likely to be one of its most exciting moments.

Sunny Deol’s Hanuman and other key characters

In Part 1, the film offers a glimpse of the magnificence of Lord Hanuman. Without revealing his face, the makers introduce Sunny Deol as Hanuman through an on-screen title, accompanied by the actor’s powerful voice proclaiming, “Jai Shri Ram.”

The second part will also feature Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Raghav Juyal as Meghnad and Harish Uthaman as Vibhishana in significant roles. The actors playing Sugriva, Vali, Jambavan and Shabari have yet to be revealed.

Will Part 2 include the iconic Ahilya episode?

One notable omission from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is the episode in which Ram liberates Ahilya at Rishi Gautama’s ashram while travelling with Vishwamitra, long before his marriage to Sita.

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It remains to be seen whether Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana will revisit this iconic moment or include other beloved episodes from the epic in its second instalment.