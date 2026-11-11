Ramayana Part 2 release date: After the theatrical release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, audiences are already looking forward to the second instalment of the ambitious mythological epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. However, the makers have made a major change to the sequel’s release schedule. The two films have been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that Ramayana Part 2 will now arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028, instead of its previously announced Diwali 2027 window. The revised release date was confirmed during the end credits of the first film.

Also read | Ramayana Part 1 ends with Sita Haran; what to expect from Part 2

Here’s everything we know so far about Ramayana Part 2, including its release date in India, expected cast, story, trailer and production updates.

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Ramayana Part 2 release date in India: Why Diwali 2028?

Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide during Diwali 2028. The sequel has been pushed back by a year to allow more time to complete the ambitious production.

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Speaking about the why they postponed Ramayana: Part 2 to 2028 from 2027, Namit told E! News, “So the idea was now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”

Ramayana was initially planned as a trilogy

Namit revealed that Ramayana was initially planned as a trilogy, but the makers later zeroed down on bringing the story to the audience in two parts. However, it all depends on the audience’s response to first part. The makers are yet to make a statement about a possible third part of the film.

About Ramayana Part 2

The second part will feature larger war sequences between Rama and Ravana, which require extensive action design, shooting and visual-effects work.

Namit Malhotra has also spoken about the responsibility of delivering a fitting finale to a story of this scale. The decision to move the release to 2028 is therefore being presented as a creative and production-related choice rather than a change in the overall vision of the franchise.

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Ramayana Part 2: What to expect from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s sequel?

The second instalment is expected to follow Lord Rama and Lakshmana’s journey to Kishkindha, where they meet Hanuman, who then introduces Rama to Sugriva. With Sugriva’s support, Rama begins the search for Sita. Hanuman eventually finds her in Ashoka Vatika in Lanka and gives her Rama’s ring as proof of his identity. Sita, in return, hands him her chudamani to take back to Rama.

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Ramayana Part 2: Trade experts explain why sequel could enjoy a massive opening at the box office

With Ramayana Part 2 scheduled to release in 2028, expectations are already building around its box office potential. Trade experts believe the sequel could enjoy a significant opening advantage if the first instalment achieves major success. Sequels to successful films often benefit from the popularity of their predecessors, particularly when it comes to opening-day collections.

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Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, trade analyst Raj Bansal said a successful film gives its sequel an advantage at the box office. He explained, “I have always maintained that if a film is a hit and if it has a sequel or Part 2, it gets 50% advantage of the predecessor in terms of opening. We saw that with Dhurandhar, Drishyam, etc. in recent times.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also pointed out that the first instalment’s content and ending will be crucial in building anticipation for the sequel. He said, “It all depends on the content of the first part. Also, the cliffhanger is going to be very important.”