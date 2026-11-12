Ramayana Part 2 is 60% shot, grander than Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1: cinematographer

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has marked a technical breakthrough in Indian cinema, receiving widespread acclaim for its visual effects and cinematic scale. After working on films such as Ship of Theseus (2013), Haider (2014), and Tumbbad (2018), cinematographer Pankaj Kumar’s latest successful release was the mythological epic, Ramayana. In a recent interview, Kumar recalled the long 3-year process of working on the film. He also revealed that the sequel of Ramayana is already 60 per cent shot. However, the second part will only release on Diwali 2028.

Ramayana Part 2 more grand

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Pankaj Kumar, who shot Ramayana with Mahesh Limaye, revealed that over half the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana has been shot. The cinematographer shared, “We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot of more details need to be worked on.” The first part ends with a glimpse of Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol, without giving anything of his look away.