Ramayana Part 2 is 60% shot, grander than Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1: cinematographer

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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has marked a technical breakthrough in Indian cinema, receiving widespread acclaim for its visual effects and cinematic scale. After working on films such as Ship of Theseus (2013), Haider (2014), and Tumbbad (2018), cinematographer Pankaj Kumar’s latest successful release was the mythological epic, Ramayana. In a recent interview, Kumar recalled the long 3-year process of working on the film. He also revealed that the sequel of Ramayana is already 60 per cent shot. However, the second part will only release on Diwali 2028.
Ramayana Part 2 more grand
During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Pankaj Kumar, who shot Ramayana with Mahesh Limaye, revealed that over half the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana has been shot. The cinematographer shared, “We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot of more details need to be worked on.” The first part ends with a glimpse of Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol, without giving anything of his look away.
Kumaqr also opened up about the filming process and the painstaking detail with which the Nitesh Tiwari directorial was shot. “For at least one year it was just finalising the pre-visualisation of each and every scene. Then we started shooting, and even when we were shooting, this process of pre-visualisation and post-production was ongoing. We kept shooting for at least two years, but there were long gaps, because some of the set pieces were too complicated, and some sequences needed multiple layers of motion-capture footage. Whenever you see multiple crowds, lots of people fighting in the background, all that needs to be shot in layers on motion capture, especially the creatures. Then lots of stunts needed to be shot in layers,” he said.
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What to expect from Ramayana Part 2
Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028, instead of its previously announced Diwali 2027 window. The revised release date was shared in Ramayana Part 1 end credits.
Producer Namit Malhotra had explained the delay to E! News, “We want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”
The second instalment will showcase Lord Rama and Lakshmana’s journey to Kishkindha, introduction of Hanuman and Sugriva, and Bali vadh. With Sugriva’s support, Rama finds Sita in Lanka and the war between Rama and Ravana ensues.