Ramayana Part 1: Release date, ticket prices, advance booking, cast, budget, box office prediction

Ramayana Part 1 movie: Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 is finally set to arrive in cinemas. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film brings the story of the Ramayana to the big screen on an ambitious scale. With a star-studded cast, extensive visual effects and a reported massive budget, the film has been one of the most awaited films of 2026. Ramayana’s advance booking has also witnessed a strong response ahead of the theatrical release.

Here is everything you need to know about Ramayana: Part 1, including its release date, cast, characters, budget, ticket prices, advance booking and opening-day box office prediction.

Ramayana Part 1 movie release date

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, on the eve of the festive period, to make the most of this time. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and is planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation. The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2028.

Watch Ramayana Part 1 trailer here:

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The film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, allowing it to reach audiences across India. It is also being released in dubbed English version overseas.

Ramayana Part 1 movie cast and characters

Ramayana: Part 1 features an ensemble star cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi portraying Goddess Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, the antagonist of the epic. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Arun Govil essays King Dashrath, Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan portrays Kausalya, Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal is Mandodari, and Anupam Kher has given the voice-over for Jatayu.

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech, and Adinath Kothare as Bharata. Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor are also a part of the film.

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The film also features several actors in important supporting roles. The casting brings together performers from different film industries, making Ramayana one of the most anticipated pan-India projects of the year.

Ramayana Part 1 movie budget and ticket prices

The combined budget of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part mythological epic Ramayana is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore, with approximately Rs 2,000 crore allocated to Ramayana: Part 1. This estimate reportedly includes production, post-production, visual effects (VFX), and promotional expenses.

Ticket prices for Ramayana: Part 1 vary across India depending on the city, cinema chain, showtime and screening format, with rates ranging from around Rs 250 to over Rs 3,000.

In Mumbai, regular and IMAX 3D tickets start at approximately Rs 530-Rs 680, while premium recliner seats at EROS INOX IMAX, Churchgate, are priced as high as Rs 2,770-Rs 3,170.

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IMAX 3D tickets at EROS INOX IMAX, Churchgate, and R City, Ghatkopar, are comparatively affordable, with even evening and night show tickets priced below Rs 1,000.

However, premium Insignia screenings are considerably more expensive, with the highest ticket price reaching Rs 2,370 for late-afternoon and night shows at INOX Insignia, Worli.

In Delhi-NCR, standard and 3D tickets at PVR ECX, Chanakyapuri, range from approximately Rs 339 to Rs 559, excluding GST. Peak ticket pricing for high-demand or luxury/recliner seats in Delhi-NCR reaches up to Rs 2,400.

Ramayana Part 1 movie advance booking report

Ramayana: Part 1 has recorded a strong advance-booking response ahead of its November 5 release. According to Sacnilk’s November 4 tracking, the film Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 106.17 crore through advance bookings across six show dates, including block seats. Without block bookings, the total stands at Rs 84.92 crore.

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Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 41.33 crore in gross advance bookings for Day 1 (Thursday, November 5), with the total standing at Rs 35.24 crore excluding block seats. The film has sold 10.80 lakh tickets (9.17 lakh excluding block bookings) across 24,245 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 20% (17% without block seats). So far, 81 shows have gone houseful, while 36 shows are fully sold out. These were the updates by 2 pm on November 4.

The advance-booking figures indicate strong audience interest, although the final opening will also depend on walk-in audiences, occupancy and word of mouth.

While Sony Pictures Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights for Ramayana in international markets, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is handling its distribution in North India.

Ahead of its release, the West Bengal government declared the film tax-free during Dussehra, when the team visited Kolkata to participate in the festivities.

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Ramayana: Part 1 movie worldwide advance bookings

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed Rs 100 crore in worldwide advance bookings ahead of its November 5 release. He noted that the film is witnessing strong pre-sales across markets, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TG) also recording a particularly good response. The advance booking trend has raised expectations of a strong opening for the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer at the global box office.

Ramayana Part 1 movie box office collection prediction Day 1

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is projected to earn around Rs 160 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film is expected to surpass the global opening collections of Shah Rukh Khan-starrers Pathaan and Jawan, both of which opened at around Rs 120 crore, but is likely to trail Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which registered a Rs 200 crore worldwide opening. The reports also noted that Ramayana had collected Rs 96.75 crore in India through advance bookings for its extended opening weekend, including block bookings, while the figure stood at Rs 77.44 crore without them.

The film Ramayana: Part 1 will face its first major test through audience reviews and word of mouth after its release. Its performance over the extended Diwali weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can sustain the strong momentum generated by its advance bookings.