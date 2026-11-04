Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Namit Malhotra’s Rs 4000 cr film eyes Rs 200 cr opening

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ramayana. (Credit: IMDb)

Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana is finally set to hit theatres, with paid previews scheduled at select cinemas tonight and a worldwide release across multiple theatres and shows on November 5. According to reports, Sony Pictures is distributing the film across approximately 50,000 screens in more than 100 countries, with an additional 9,000 screens in India. Even before its release in India, the film has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in advance bookings, while several critics have praised its visual magnificence while pointing out a few niggles, especially in the dubbed English version.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made in two parts with a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The second instalment is scheduled to release next Diwali.

Story continues below this ad Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while KGF star Yash essays the role of Ravana. Rakul Preet Singh will portray Surpanakha, while Panchayat actor Faisal Malik will play Kumbhkaran. The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, overseas advance bookings for Ramayana are nearing $3 million for the opening weekend, with current sales standing at around $2.85 million, including $2.15 million in North America. Advance bookings in the Middle East, one of the biggest markets for Indian films, are yet to open. ALSO READ | Ramayana box office collection prediction day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s film eyes Rs 160 cr, trails Dhurandhar With blockbuster Dhurandhar having been banned in the Middle East, Ramayana could benefit from its presence in the region and potentially surpass the lifetime collections of Ranveer Singh’s film. The film held its Los Angeles premiere last week, with a screening at the Academy Theater. Running for over three hours and 15 minutes, Ramayana: Part 1 has received a U certificate, giving it another advantage over Dhurandhar, which was rated A and restricted to adult audiences aged 18 and above. The film is expected to open at Rs 180-200 crore worldwide on its release day. With the Diwali holiday expected to boost footfalls, it remains to be seen whether this ambitious mythological drama can live up to the enormous expectations surrounding what is being billed as the most expensive Indian film project in cinema history. Live Updates Nov 4, 2026 03:40 PM IST Ramayana Day 1 advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sells 10.80 lakh tickets, collects Rs 41.33 crore so far Trade site Sacnilk shared that Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 41.33 crore in gross advance bookings for Day 1 (Thursday, November 5), with the total standing at Rs 35.24 crore excluding block seats. The film has sold 10.80 lakh tickets (9.17 lakh excluding block bookings) across 24,245 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 20% (17% without block seats). So far, 81 shows have gone houseful, while 36 shows are fully sold out. Nov 4, 2026 03:33 PM IST Ramayana advance booking crosses Rs 107 crore in India ahead of November 5 release Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 107.63 crore in total advance bookings across six show dates in India, including block seats. Without block bookings, the film's pre-sales stand at Rs 86.02 crore, indicating a strong response ahead of its theatrical release on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Nov 4, 2026 03:24 PM IST Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Allu Arjun extends wishes to Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Actor Allu Arjun has extended his best wishes to the team behind Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 ahead of its theatrical release. Taking to X, he wrote, "My best wishes to the entire Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram."

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