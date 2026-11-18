A week before its first India screening, Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, had its world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, last month. It was the dubbed English version, with the actor’s lips synced using the Brahma AI, a homegrown tool by co-producer, Namit Malhotra’s DNEG. Another major difference was in the runtime, with the international versions trimmed down by half an hour to 2 hours and 45 minutes, as opposed to 3 hours and 15 minutes of the native Hindi version.

Malhotra claimed that the reason behind the difference in durations is also because the narrative has been redesigned for the international audience in order to suit their viewing habits and formats, which don’t include an interval, unlike in India. So, a lot of the songs, composed by AR Rahman, have been trimmed down in those versions in order to keep the narrative crisper and the runtime more compatible with global standards.

However, there’s also a crucial scene from the Ramayana that hasn’t made it to the international audience. An IGN report confirms that the international versions don’t have the Rama Bharat Milap scene in their 2 hours and 45 minutes of runtime. While that’s not directly consequential to the primary plot, it does close a loop and also underlines the primary dilemma of Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) in the film, which reaches a rousing conclusion in the climax.

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In the Hindi version, the scene starts when Rama, his wife Sita (Sai Pallavi), and brother Lakshman (Ravie Dubey) are observing their exile in a forest located on the periphery of their kingdom, Ayodhya. They rush out, alarmed by the incoming sound of an army approaching their cottage. But instead of it being invaders, the visitors turn out to be the cavalcade from Ayodhya, including Rama’s younger brother Bharat (Adinath Kothare).

Lakshman suspects Bharat has arrived to kill Rama and secure the throne of Ayodhya for himself. But much to his surprise, Bharat reveals to Rama that he doesn’t agree with the plot hatched by his mother Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) and wants him to return to the kingdom. He also informs him of the death of their father Dasharatha (Arun Govil) soon after Rama left for the exile.

However, instead of conceding to Bharat’s request, Rama claims he’s still bound by the vachan (vow) he gave to his father, and in turn his father gave to his wife Kaikeyi. He also asks Bharat to not disown Kaikeyi, since she acted only in his favour. Bharat then refuses to take over as the king and asks for Rama’s slippers so that he can place them on the Ayodhya throne till he returns from the 14-year exile.

This scene not only closes the loop of Bharat and Kaikeyi’s relationship, but also eventually ties into the climax. After the abduction of Sita by Ravana (Yash) and the death of Jatayu (voiced by Anupam Kher), Rama laments that all he’s been doing so far was to resign to his fate. But that led to the death of his father and then, the abduction of his wife, so he vows to take his destiny into his own hands.

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Is there something Ramayana’s native audience is also missing out on?

While the trimming of songs is a creative choice, the deletion of this crucial Ram Bharat Milap sequence may end up offering only a skewed version of the Ramayana to the international audience. But there’s something even the Indian audience is missing out on, in the original 3 hour, 15 minute-version. However, instead of a crucial plot point, it’s more of a high-stakes action sequence.

Several X users shared leaked visuals from the international version of Ramayana, which they didn’t notice in the Indian version. These visuals were mostly from the long action sequence pitting Rama, Sita, and Ravana against the Asura army following the encounter with Shurpanakha (Rakul Preet Singh), who gets her nose slashed by Lakshman.

The particular sequence saw a pack of wolves chase down Lakshman and Sita inside a cave. Right when they leap at both of them — and as Lakshman comes in the way to protect Sita — they’re shot down by a rain of arrows aimed at by Rama, who comes to his family’s rescue. The leaked visuals also included a roaring response from the international audience.

The makers of Ramayana haven’t issued any clarification on why the corresponding scenes are missing in the international and English versions yet. However, these minor deletions haven’t stopped the film from becoming the fifth highest grossing Indian film ever at the worldwide box office. Within 13 days since its release on November 5, it’s amassed over Rs 1483 crore globally, including more than Rs 820 crore net in India.

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Ramayana, which is already enjoying a smooth run in North America, the UK, Ireland, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Australia among others, is also slated to release in new international territories like Brazil, Italy, Ukraine, and Hungary on November 19; Poland on November 20; Argentina, Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Czechia on November 26. Ramayana is also slated to release in major international territories like China, Japan, Russia, and South Korea next year.