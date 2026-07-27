Ramayana Part 1 ends at a cliffhanger, reveals Nitesh Tiwari; Yash ‘had to keep ideology aside’ to play Ravana

The team of Ramayana, including filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were recently at the San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming mythological epic drama. While interacting with the media at the event, the Kannada star opened up about his experience of playing the role of Ravana in the film. He recalled keeping his ideology aside to understand the emotion of his character.

When asked about essaying the role of Ravana by a reporter, Yash replied, “This is a character which is so popular. Imagine, after thousands of years, they still burn your effigy every year. My grandfather used to tell me these stories. As a kid, in my head, I believed that this is the bad guy. As we understand the story, the greatest villains or characters which remain in your memory are the ones who have a really good cause in their head. Many people have played this character in many ways, I had to make him look relatable. That was something which was challenging and that was my only preparation.”

The actor then recalled the physical and mental preparation that goes behind playing such a complex character in Ramayana. “Physically, you have to look the part. You should look tough. You should look like somebody who can take on anybody. More than that, I think the way you have to look is one part of it, I never gave much importance to it. But, the internal thing is what I enjoy as an actor. You need to hit those nodes. How would I be? What is his state of mind in this particular minute?” he shared.

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Yash further added, “You have to keep all your ideologies and belief systems aside when you play a role, and understand the emotion of your character. So, it was very interesting for me. It’s important for an actor to enjoy it. Somewhere deep down you like that, it makes you feel happy. We have not seen any possibilities of compromise in the film. We as producers have also gone all in. My director or my co-stars like Ranbir, all of us have taken it as a responsibility and given it our best. I would say, watch the movie and enjoy it.”

‘It’ll be a cliffhanger’

At the Comic-Con event, Ramayana’s director Nitesh Tiwari revealed that the audience would be curious to watch the second part. “Where we leave in part one is something you can call a cliffhanger, something which will make people want to watch part 2 the moment they leave the theatre. That’s basically it, you know. It’s a story which deserves two parts, it cannot be told in one part. We just decided that this would be the best moment where we can end part one, and leave the rest for part two,” he said.

In a separate interview on Review Nation’s YouTube channel recently,, Yash shared, “I used to get big speakers and just play music in full volume. So, I used to be in that zone. I used to play Shiva songs. Ravana is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I used to play that and I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, all of them would talk with lot of difficulty because the music used to be so loud.”

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About Ramayana

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanaka, and several others. The first part will hit the theatres around Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released in 2027. The highly-anticipated films have a reported combined budget of Rs 4000 crore.