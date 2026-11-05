Ramayana Part 1 cast: Who plays whom in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 features a star-studded ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash portraying Ravana. The mythological film also brings several important characters from the Hindu epic to the big screen, including Lord Hanuman, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, King Dasharatha and Kaikeyi.

With Ramayana now in theatres, here is a detailed guide of the film’s cast and the characters they are playing:

Ranbir Kapoor: Lord Rama

Sai Pallavi: Sita

Yash: Ravana

Sunny Deol: Lord Hanuman

Ravie Dubey: Lakshman

Arun Govil: King Dasharatha

Lara Dutta: Kaikeyi

Indira Krishnan: Kaushalya

Sonal Jha: Sumitra

Adinath Kothare: Bharat

Nitish Sharma: Shatrughan

Sonia Balani: Urmila

Riya Kapoor: Mandavi

Surbhi Das: Shrutakirti

Kajal Aggarwal: Mandodari

Rakul Preet Singh: Surpanakha

Sheeba Chaddha: Manthara

Kunal Kapoor: Lord Indra

Faisal Malik: Kumbhkarna

Vivek Oberoi:Vidyutjihva

Anupam Kher: Jatayu (voice)

Harish Uthaman: Vibhishana

Saurabh Sachdeva: Maricha

Shobana: Kaikasi

Mukesh Tiwari: Agastya

Shishir Sharma: Vashishtha

Ajinkya Deo: Vishwamitra

Parminder Chadha: Subahu

Chetan Hansraj: Sumali

Kanchan Chetal: Tataka

Dishita Sehgal: Young Surpanakha

Kiara Sadh: Young Sita

Pravin Manjarekar: Mithila Mahaguru

Satyen Chaturvedi: Sumantra

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Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in the epic. The actor’s first glimpse in the role was unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti in April 2026. Ranbir was initially hesitant about taking on such an iconic character but eventually agreed to the role following a personal shift after becoming a father to his daughter, Raha Kapoor, in 2022.

His casting attracted considerable attention because of the cultural significance of Lord Rama and the legacy of previous portrayals of the character, including Arun Govil’s performance in Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan.

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Sai Pallavi essays Sita, Rama’s wife. Known for her performances in Telugu films such as Fidaa and Love Story, the actor takes on one of the most recognised female roles in Indian mythology.

Sai Pallavi previously dismissed rumours that she had turned vegetarian specifically to prepare for the role. She objected to what she described as fabricated stories about her personal life and professional decisions.

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Yash as Ravana

Yash as Ravana. Yash as Ravana.

Kannada superstar Yash plays Ravana, the king of Lanka and the principal antagonist of the epic. The actor became widely known for playing Rocky in the KGF franchise and is also associated with Ramayana as a co-producer.

Yash has expressed interest in exploring Ravana’s shades and nuances rather than presenting him as a one-dimensional villain. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India in 2024, he explained that the scale of the film required actors to place the project and its vision ahead of individual stardom.

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, marks Yash’s Hindi film debut.

Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman

Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana.

Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, the devoted follower of Rama who plays a crucial role in the search for Sita and the battle against Ravana.

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The actor has acknowledged the responsibility that comes with playing the revered character. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that portraying Hanuman would be difficult because the team would not want to get the character wrong.

The filmmakers have kept his first look under wraps.

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Television actor Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Rama’s younger brother and devoted companion. Lakshman accompanies Rama and Sita into exile and remains by Rama’s side through the challenges that follow.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show, he described Ranbir as having a surprisingly soft and calm energy, which helped him approach the actor as an elder brother.

He is known for television shows such as Parvarrish, Qubool Hai and Kumkum Bhagya, as well as reality shows including Nach Baliye 5.

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Arun Govil as King Dasharatha

Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

Arun Govil returns to the world of Ramayana, this time as King Dasharatha, Rama’s father and the ruler of Ayodhya. Govil famously played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation, making his casting in the new film particularly notable.

Arun Govil has publicly praised Ranbir’s appearance as Rama, describing him as a good actor and a good human being. He has acknowledged that comparisons between their portrayals are inevitable.

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, one of Dasharatha’s wives and the mother of Bharat. Her demand that Bharat be placed on the throne, along with Rama’s exile, sets the central conflict in motion.

Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

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Veteran television actor Indira Krishnan plays Kaushalya, Rama’s mother.

Krishnan previously worked with Ranbir in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, in which she played the mother of Rashmika Mandanna’s character. In an interview with Zoom, she revealed that Ranbir recommended her for the role of Kaushalya.

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Indira Krishnan is known for her work in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Sonal Jha as Sumitra

Sonal Jha as Sumitra Sonal Jha as Sumitra

Sonal Jha plays Sumitra, another of King Dasharatha’s wives and the mother of Lakshman and Shatrughan.

Sumitra’s sons are closely connected to Rama’s journey, with Lakshman accompanying him into exile and Shatrughan forming part of the extended family narrative.

Sonal Jha has worked across films, television, web series and theatre. She became widely recognised for playing Irawati in the popular television show Balika Vadhu and also appeared in shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado and Sapno Ke Bhanwar Mein. Her film credits include Lipstick Under My Burkha, 12th Fail, Chillar Party, 3 Storeys and Aarakshan.

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Adinath Kothare as Bharat

Adinath Kothare as Bharat. Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Marathi actor Adinath Kothare plays Bharat, the son of Dasharatha and Kaikeyi. Bharat’s role becomes particularly significant after his mother seeks the throne for him and asks for Rama to be sent into exile.

Adinath landed the part after auditioning at Mukesh Chhabra’s office. He described the opportunity as life-transforming and said that director Nitesh Tiwari had previously seen his work. Kothare had also been shortlisted for Tiwari’s film Tarla before eventually joining Ramayana.

Adinath Kothare has predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema. He gained national recognition for playing former Indian cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic 83 (2021). His notable Marathi projects include Chandramukhi (2022), Panchak (2024) and the crime thriller series Detective Dhananjay: Rahasyajaal (2026). As the Managing Director of Kothare Vision, he is involved in film and television production, with projects including Manvat Murders and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.

Nitish Sharma as Shatrughan

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Nitish Sharma plays Shatrughan, the youngest of Dasharatha’s four sons and Lakshman’s younger brother. Nitish recently recalled that he was initially considered for Lakshman in a pilot project and later performed as Rama for Tiwari. According to his account, the director liked his performance, and he was eventually offered the role of Shatrughan.

Sonia Balani as Urmila

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Sonia Balani plays Urmila, Sita’s cousin and Lakshman’s wife.

Sonia told Mid-Day that she had initially wanted to audition for Surpanakha, but the role had already been assigned to Rakul Preet Singh. She subsequently auditioned for Urmila.

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Sonia Balani has appeared in television projects such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and in the film The Kerala Story.

Riya Kapoor as Mandavi

Riya Kapoor hints at a key role in #Ramayana 🤯

She’s part of major sequences alongside #RanbirKapoor, but her character is a mystery… Any guesses? 👀 #RiyaKapoor #Ramayana2026 https://t.co/VtsHX3tUqp — Naresh Allu (@naresh_allu) December 14, 2025

Riya Kapoor plays Mandavi, Sita’s cousin and Bharat’s wife. Mandavi is the daughter of King Kushadhwaja and Queen Chandrabhaga, making her part of the extended royal family connected to Janaka, Sita’s father.

Riya has previously appeared in the Telugu film MissTerious and the Hindi web series Sampoorna.

Surbhi Das as Shrutakirti

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Surbhi Das plays Shrutakirti, Sita’s younger sister and Shatrughan’s wife.

Surbhi, known for television work including Pandya Store, told Mid-Day that she did not initially realise the scale of the project when she auditioned.

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, Ravana’s wife and queen of Lanka.

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Kajal is known for her work across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, with credits including Magadheera, Maari, Mersal, Singham and Special 26.

Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha, Ravana’s sister. In the epic, her encounter with Rama and Lakshman and the subsequent incident involving her nose lead to Ravana’s decision to abduct Sita.

Rakul Preet Singh has opened up about what drew her to the character, describing her as one of the most misunderstood and layered figures in the epic. Speaking to PTI, the actor said, “What was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it is India’s representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented in the world’s first ever global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war takes place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades.”

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Sheeba Chaddha essays Manthara, Kaikeyi’s aide who influences her decision to seek the throne for Bharat and demand Rama’s exile.

Chaddha has appeared in films including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Gully Boy and Badhaai Do. Her OTT credits include Mirzapur, Bandish Bandits and The Trial.

Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra

Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra, the king of the devas.

Kunal is known for films such as Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.

Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna

We have all seen what a great actor Faisal Malik is in Panchayat. It will be great to watch him as Kumbhkarna and waiting for the scene where he will confront Yash as Raavan for returning Seeta and call off the war. https://t.co/YXdOJdBIxw — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) July 31, 2026

Faisal Malik plays Kumbhkarna, Ravana’s younger brother.

Malik became widely recognised for playing Prahlad in Prime Video’s series Panchayat.

Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva

Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva. Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva.

Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva, Surpanakha’s husband.

Oberoi is known for his performances in films such as Company, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Krrish 3.

Anupam Kher’s voice as Jatayu

Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu

Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the vulture king who tries to stop Ravana from abducting Sita in Ramayana: Part 1.