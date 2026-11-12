‘If Ramayana Part 1 doesn’t get the numbers, Part 2 will’: Producer Namit Malhotra

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has been in the theatres for a week and is on the verge of crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally. However, when one compares the massive budget of the film to the money it has made so far, it still seems like an uphill climb. Namit had told YouTuber Prakhar Gupta in July 2025 that the two Ramayana films were costing him $500 million. At the time, the cost was around Rs 4,000 crore, but now, with the current currency conversion, this means that the two films could cost him roughly Rs 4,696 crore. But the producer is not worried about the bottom line as he recently shared with BBC Asian Network that even if the first part doesn’t bring in the numbers, the second part will make up for it.

‘Unbecoming to look at every dollar and cent’

In an interview conducted before the release of the film with Haroon Rashid, Namit said that in the past, Bollywood has made some exemplary films with far lesser budgets, but with Ramayana, they wanted to show that “an Indian film can stand next to any big tentpole film of the world and have its own place.”

ALSO READ | The women of Ramayana make Rama and Ravana realise their fate and potential

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Ramayana is not just another film like RRR or Baahubali, which have previously made a splash in the West. This is a mythological epic that holds a significant place in Indian culture, and is revered by Hindus all over the world. For Namit, this is a massive bet but he insisted that with Ramayana is “beyond business.”

“As long as we have done justice to the epic, the business will follow,” he said and added, “This… Trying to turn everything into a business and a number is actually a bit unexciting.” He then said that, like one can’t put a number on the price of Tower of London or the Taj Mahal, likewise, he saw Ramayana as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.” He shared his belief that they were chosen because of “divine intervention” and said that it was rather “unbecoming” to “look at every dollar and cent.”

‘If Part 1 doesn’t get the numbers, Part 2 will take care of it’

Namit then finally opened up about the possibility of what would happen if the first part could not hit the required numbers and said, “We are still halfway down the film journey. We have just made Part 1. Part 2 is an even bigger film than Part 1 so I want to judge the commercial outcome at the end of both films. That’s the sensible way to do it because if this film gets the love and doesn’t get all the numbers, we know that Part 2 can come and take care of that.” He said that historically, a successful Part 1 is often followed by an even more successful sequel.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita in Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita in Ramayana.

‘We’ll make money with merchandise, theme park’

In an earlier chat with CNN, Namit had shared that he had invested his own money in the film and said that in case the film fails to recover the massive budget, he was certain that the merchandise and theme parks would make up for the loss. “If we don’t make money with the movies, we’ll make it in the merchandise. If we don’t make it in the merchandise, we’ll make it in the theme park. If we don’t make it in the theme park, we’ll make it some other way,” he had said.

Story continues below this ad

Previously, in a chat on Game Changers podcast, Namit claimed that he had not borrowed a single penny for the making of the film. “I’ve finished the first film and not borrowed a single rupee. I don’t know where the money is coming from. When people ask me how I pulled it off, even I don’t know. This is something else. It’s just happening on its own,” he said.

Why Ramayana’s Rs 4,000 cr budget was revealed

Yash, who plays the role of Ravana in the film, and has also co-produced the film with Namit, spoke about the Rs 4,000 crore budget of the film at an event in Bengaluru and said that they had highlighted the budget so they get the importance it deserves. “People have not let go of Namit Malhotra ever since he spoke about spending Rs 4,000 crore on Ramayana. This is the problem in our country. When we go abroad to promote our films, if we tell people that we have made a small-budget film, they may not give it the importance it deserves. We have to confidently tell them how much we have invested in making it. We need to showcase our country and what we are capable of,” he said.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ramayana Part 1 is currently in theatres. The second part of the film was previously scheduled to release on Diwali 2027, however, it has now been pushed to Diwali 2028.