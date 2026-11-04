Ramayana box office collection prediction day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s film eyes Rs 160 cr, trails Dhurandhar

The Ramayana Part 1 movie box office collection prediction is aiming for Rs 160 crore day 1. Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is all set to become one of the biggest openings for a Diwali release in India. Conventionally considered not very lucrative, the pre-Diwali window hasn’t always yielded promising outcomes at the domestic box office, even for the biggest of tentpoles. But if current projections are anything to go by, Ramayana is all set to be a historic exception.

A day before its worldwide release this Thursday on November 5, Ramayana has amassed Rs 96.75 crore at the advance booking window. Excluding block booking, this figure comes down to Rs 77.44 crore. The total number of tickets sold so far are 25.73 lakh across 83,172 shows. Out of these, the advance booking on the opening day is Rs 39.40 crore (Rs 33.36 crore without block seats) by selling 10.14 lakh tickets across 23,699 shows.

While the opening day has contributed the majority chunk to the advance booking amount, Saturday, November 7 comes next at Rs 19.69 crore (Rs 15.56 crore without block booking) by selling 4.98 lakh tickets across 17,773 shows, followed by Friday, November 6 at Rs 18.63 crore (Rs 14.60 crore without block booking) by selling 4.89 lakh tickets across 18,496 shows, as per Sacnilk.

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As expected, despite being a Sunday, the advance booking for November 8 is the lowest across the extended opening weekend, thanks to Diwali. Rs 13.23 crore (Rs 9.75 crore) has been earned by selling 3.81 lakh across 15,174 shows on Sunday. Ramayana is expected to pass the crucial Monday test, as it’s already earned Rs 5.79 crore (Rs 4.17 crore without block booking) by selling 1.91 lakh tickets across 7489 shows.

The native Hindi version leads the charge at the advance booking, having contributed 82% at Rs 79 crore, followed by the dubbed Telugu version at 8% (Rs 8.10 crore), the dubbed Kannada version also at 8% (Rs 7.29 crore), the dubbed Tamil version at 2% (Rs 1.87 crore), and the dubbed Malayalam version at 1% (Rs 49.29 lakh).

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana releases on November 5. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana releases on November 5.

Having brought in over Rs 25 crore across the national chain of PVR INOX alone, Ramayana is all set to record the biggest pre-Diwali advance booking collection ever. It’s shattered the “Diwali jinx”, by topping the advance booking across the more than three-decade long run of PVR INOX, as per executive Kamal Gianchandani.

This indicates that multiplex cinemas are contributing a great deal to the total advance booking of Ramayana in India, as opposed to single screens. Even premium formats like IMAX 3D, 4DX, and DOLBY CINEMA have accounted for more than 19% of the total advance booking, even though they make for only 2% of the total shows so far.

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This suggests that high ticket prices don’t seem to be much of a concern for the audience as far as the extended opening weekend of Ramayana is concerned. The tickets are priced as high as over Rs 3,000 for an IMAX 3D evening/night show at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel in Mumbai across the first four days.

Ramayana advance booking worldwide

Worldwide, Ramayana has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the advance booking window for its extended opening weekend alone. Overseas, the total advance booking is more than Rs 40 crore so far, thus making the total global advance booking add up to around Rs 140 crore. North America leads the charge here, already collecting more than $3 million (Rs 28.42 crore), including paid previews today on November 4.

Ramayana has sold over 51,000 tickets for its opening weekend in the US alone, thus surpassing Indian blockbusters like Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (24,000), Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 28,000), Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 35,000), Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR (35,000), Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (39,000) and Kalki 2898 AD (40,000).

Ramayana is now next to only Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which sold over 52,000 tickets across its opening weekend in the US earlier this year. Given its current trajectory, it’s projected to open in the US between $13 million (Rs 123 crore) and $14 million (Rs 133 crore), thus challenging the opening weekend collection of Dhurandhar 2, which stands at $14 million.

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Ramayana is projected to open at the worldwide box office on November 5 at Rs 160 crore. While that’d allow it to surpass the global box office opening of Rs 120 crore, scored by Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. However, it’s still trailing Dhurandhar 2, which opened at a staggering Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Ramayana India premiere

Following its worldwide premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California last week, Ramayana had its grand India premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday. It was attended by the film’s ensemble cast and crew, along with guests like Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films among others.

While Ramayana has received mixed reviews from international publications so far, several Indian celebrities took to social media after the Tuesday evening premiere to heap praise on the film. These included YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who hailed it as a “blockbuster of epic proportions” and its action sequences as “one of the best Indian cinema has ever seen”.

“But beyond the breathtaking visual spectacle, the film’s biggest strength is Nitesh Tiwari’s astute direction. This is entirely his ship, and he sails it with supreme control,” wrote Chanchlani on X. He also lauded the performances of Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively. “A special shoutout to Ravi Dubey-he absolutely smashes it as Laxman. Surprisingly the film has some wholesome humorous scenes that include him,” added the YouTuber.

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He did admit to some “minor hiccups” like “de-ageing shots in the night sequences), but claimed one barely notices because of the tight editing. “Every single risk taken by DNEG and Namit Malhotra has paid off magnificently, with each action sequence outdoing the last. Nothing is going to stop this film from becoming a historic blockbuster. My only advice is PLEASE WATCH ON THE BIGGEST SCREEN POSSIBLE Do not judge this by cheap leaks or resort to piracy. This is made for the big screen,” insisted Chanchlani.

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He mentioned the climactic action sequence between Ravana and Jatayu (voiced by Anupam Kher) as “alone worth your admission price”. Calling it “thrilling and heartbreaking”, Chanchlani confessed it left him sobbing at the end. Co-produced by Malhotra of Prime Focus and DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Arun Govil as Dasharatha.