Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor film pushes beyond Rs 1,033 crore 

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor's first Rs 1000 crore film.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has become the 10th Indian film to surpass the massive milestone of Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. It’s also become the third fastest Indian film to achieve that feat, next only to Aditya Dhar’s Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, and Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun.

On its 8th day in the theatres, Ramayana earned Rs 53.5 crore across 24,000 shows. In the Hindi language, the film earned Rs 43 crore, followed by Rs 3.25 crore in Kannada, Rs 2.80 crore in Malayalam, Rs 2.30 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.15 crore in Tamil. This takes the film’s domestic gross collection to Rs 675.05 crore, and the domestic net collection to Rs 564.60 crore. The worldwide collection of the film currently stands at Rs 1,033.55 crore.

Story continues below this ad Ramayana crossed Rs 1,000 crore within eight days since its worldwide release last Thursday on November 5. Aided by the occasion of Diwali and the subsequent holidays, it collected more than Rs 100 crore within a single day this past Monday, at the domestic box office alone. Ramayana has also become Ranbir’s first film to make it to the Rs 1000 crore club, surpassing his previous high of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 family crime drama Animal. Before Ramayana, the nine Indian films that surpassed Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office are Prabhas-starrer 2024 Telugu dystopian sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1042.25 crore), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2023 spy thriller Pathaan (Rs 1055 crore) and 2023 action thriller Jawan (Rs 1160 crore), Ramayana star Yash-starrer 2022 Kannada action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore), Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer 2022 Telugu action thriller RRR (Rs 1230 crore), Pushpa (1742.10 crore), Prabhas-starrer 2017 Telugu period action fantasy Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788.06 crore), Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 1813.39 crore), and Aamir Khan-starrer 2016 period sports drama Dangal (Rs 2070.30 crore). Live Updates Nov 13, 2026 08:40 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer drops 24.3% Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 witnessed a 24.3% drop in its all-language India collection on Day 8 (Thursday). The film earned Rs 53.50 crore across all languages, compared to Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Nov 13, 2026 08:31 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer crosses Rs 675 crore gross in India Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana collected Rs 53.50 crore net across 24,042 shows on Day 8. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 675.05 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 564.60 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd