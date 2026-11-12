Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s epic inches closer to Rs 1,000 crore

Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana Part 1 eyes Rs 1000 crore mark.

Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1 has successfully crossed the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide on its seventh day in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 70.65 crore in India across all languages on Wednesday.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer recorded an overall occupancy of 43.4 per cent across 24,239 shows in all languages. The Hindi version contributed Rs 58 crore from 19,715 shows, with an occupancy of 43.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the Kannada version earned Rs 4.50 crore, followed by the Malayalam and Telugu versions at Rs 2.75 crore each. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.65 crore.

Story continues below this ad Ramayana, made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore, has now emerged as the third highest grossing Indian film of 2026 worldwide. It trails only Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which grossed Rs 1,852 crore worldwide. ALSO READ | ‘Divinity is missing’: Ramayan’s Lakshman, Sunil Lahri, on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana It remains to be seen whether Ramayana Part 1 will surpass the box-office collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Unlike the Ranveer Singh-starrer, however, Ramayana has several advantages, including a U certificate and a planned international release across more than 100 countries and 50,000 screens, facilitated by Sony Pictures. Dhurandhar, meanwhile, faced a Gulf release ban, restricting its reach in that market. Ramayana has been planned as a two-part franchise, with the second instalment reportedly scheduled for release in 2028. The first part chronicles Lord Rama’s journey from his childhood and exile to the abduction of Sita. Live Updates Nov 12, 2026 08:40 AM IST Ramayana Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film worldwide gross nears Rs 935 crore Overseas, Ramayana collected Rs 25 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 323.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 934.55 crore, bringing it closer to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone. Nov 12, 2026 08:25 AM IST Ramayana Day 7 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer registers 24.9% decline Ramayana Part 1, starring Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, collected Rs 70.65 crore net across all languages on Day 7. This marks a 24.9% decline from Wednesday's collection of Rs 94.10 crore. Nov 12, 2026 08:23 AM IST Ramayana Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 500 crore net mark On Day 7, Ramayana collected Rs 70.65 crore net across 24,239 shows in India. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 611.05 crore, while its cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 511.10 crore.

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