Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film earns Rs 823 crore

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi film Ramayana Part 1 earns Rs 900 crore mark.

After making history on Monday by recording the highest Monday collection ever for an Indian film, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 witnessed a 12.5% drop in its collections on Tuesday, earning Rs 94.10 crore compared to Rs 107.50 crore on Monday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With its Day 6 earnings, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has taken its total India net collection to Rs 440.45 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 526.50 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 823.50 crore.

Story continues below this ad Ramayana’s Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 54.6 per cent on Tuesday. Bengaluru registered the highest occupancy for the Hindi 3D version at 90.5 per cent across 265 shows, followed by Jaipur at 73 per cent across 154 shows. Mumbai recorded 66.3 per cent occupancy across 945 shows, while Delhi-NCR registered 57.8 per cent across 1,105 shows. Hyderabad recorded 37.3 per cent occupancy across 157 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada and Telugu versions registered overall occupancies of 80.7 per cent and 32.8 per cent, respectively. Ramayana, made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore, has already emerged as the third highest grossing Indian film of 2026 worldwide. It trails only Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Jailer 2, which grossed Rs 1,852 crore and Rs 829.65 crore worldwide, respectively. Also Read: Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash conjure up the perfect epic for this Kalyuga About Ramayana Part 1 Ramayana Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios alongside Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role as Lord Ram and Lord Parshurama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. Sunny Deol plays the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. The first part of Ramayana released on November 5, while the second part has been pushed to Diwali 2028. Live Updates Nov 11, 2026 08:35 AM IST Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film witnesses 12.5% drop on Day 6 The film Ramayana Part 1 witnessed a 12.5% drop in its all-language collection on Day 6, earning Rs 94.10 crore compared to Rs 107.50 crore on Day 5. Nov 11, 2026 08:18 AM IST Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at India gross Ramayana continued its strong box office run on Day 6, taking its India net collection past the Rs 400 crore mark. The film earned Rs 94.10 crore across all languages on Wednesday, November 11, from 24,344 shows. With this, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 440.45 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 526.50 crore so far.

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