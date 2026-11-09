Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film earns over Rs 500 cr

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana box office collection day 4 (Photo: World of Ramayana / Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1 box office collection has entered the Rs 500 crore club on Diwali, on the back of its positive reviews. In just four days, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed magnum opus has approached the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, aided by the Diwali holidays and effectively breaking the jinx that films underperform in the run-up to the festival.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 56.15 crore from 21,770 shows in Hindi on its fourth day. This took the film’s total domestic gross to Rs 285.20 crore, while its India net collection stood at Rs 238.85 crore. The film earned Rs 45 crore in overseas markets on Sunday, pushing its worldwide gross collection to over Rs 499 crore.

Story continues below this ad The film’s Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 29.5 per cent on Sunday. Chennai registered the highest occupancy at 89.8 per cent across 85 shows, followed by Bengaluru at 86.5 per cent across 264 shows. Hyderabad recorded 55.3 per cent occupancy across 173 shows, while Mumbai registered 34.8 per cent across 952 shows. In Delhi-NCR, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer recorded 20 per cent occupancy across 776 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada and Telugu versions registered overall occupancies of 76.7 per cent and 61.9 per cent, respectively. Ramayana, made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore, is already the fifth highest grossing film of 2026. It is yet to overtake Border 2, Drishyam 3, Jailer 2, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Also Read – In the telling of Yash’s Ravana, Ramayana finds its footing With Ramayana Part 1 receiving a strong response during the Diwali weekend, the film is expected to maintain its momentum at the box office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramyana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushaliya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Rakulpreet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. While the film’s first part released on November 5, the second part, initially scheduled for release around Diwali next year, has now been reportedly pushed to 2028. Live Updates Nov 9, 2026 09:23 AM IST Ramayana earns Rs 45 cr overseas, earns Rs 507 cr worldwide Ramayana continued its strong run in overseas markets, collecting Rs 53 crore on Day 4. This takes its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 222 crore. With the latest figures, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 507.20 crore so far, as per Sacnilk. Nov 9, 2026 09:21 AM IST Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film sees 19.6% decline due to Diwali Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 crore net across all languages on Day 4, registering a 19.6% decline from Day 3's collection of Rs 69.80 crore. The film ran across 21,770 shows on Sunday, earning Rs 285.20 crore gross. Nov 9, 2026 09:12 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 box office: Language-wise earning of Ranbir Kapoor film in India Ramayana Part 1 earned the maximum in Hindi on Day 4, which was Diwali, with Rs 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. It earned Rs 7.25 crore in Kannada from 910 shows, Rs 6.25 crore in Telugu from 1,621 shows, Rs 3.15 crore in Tamil from 756 shows and Rs 2.75 crore in Malayalam from 728 shows. Nov 9, 2026 09:10 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 domestic box office: Diwali bolsters earnings Despite the festival of Diwali, which doesn't translate into box office earnings, Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-starrer earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows. With this, the film has earned Rs 285.20 crore gross and Rs 238.85 crore net in India.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd