Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana Part 1 eyes Rs 250 crore mark.

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in pivotal roles, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within its first two days at the box office. After opening at Rs 127.50 crore worldwide, the film collected Rs 48.05 crore in India net on its second day across 23,316 shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s total India net collection currently stands at Rs 112.90 crore, and the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 221.05 crore.

The Hindi version continued to account for the lion’s share of Ramayana’s collections on its second day, earning Rs 35.50 crore from 19,859 shows. The Kannada version followed with Rs 5.15 crore from 904 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 4.75 crore from 1,530 shows. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 1.50 crore from 577 shows and Rs 1.15 crore from 446 shows, respectively.

Story continues below this ad The Hindi version of Ramayana recorded an overall occupancy of 28.46% for its 3D shows on Day 2, compared to 23.37% for the 2D format. Also Read – In the telling of Yash’s Ravana, Ramayana finds its footing Produced by DNEG’s Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic has a combined reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment concludes shortly after Sita’s abduction (Sita Haran) and Jatayu’s death, with Ram vowing to find Sita and reunite with her at any cost. The film sets the stage for the epic battle that is expected to unfold in the second instalment. With the Diwali holiday period underway, it remains to be seen whether Ramayana witnesses further growth in collections over the festive weekend and continues its strong box office run. Live Updates Nov 7, 2026 08:20 AM IST Ramayana Box Office Day 2 Updates: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 35.5 cr in Hindi version Ramayana earned Rs 35.50 crore from its Hindi version across nearly 20,000 shows on Friday. The film earned Rs 5.15 crore from its Kannada version, Rs 4.75 crore from its Telugu version, Rs 1.50 crore from its Tamil version and Rs 1.15 crore from its Malayalam version. Nov 7, 2026 08:12 AM IST Ramayana box office Day 2 Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-film earns Rs 48.05 cr net On its second day in the theatres, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, earned Rs 48.05 crore net at the box office. This takes the film's nett domestic collection to Rs 112.90 crore. The film's collection recorded a drop of over 25 percent on its second day.

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