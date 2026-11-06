Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: The Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film earns over Rs 64 crore on opening day in India.

Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1 finally released in theatres on Thursday to a positive response. The strong reception was reflected in its box office performance, with the film earning Rs 64.85 crore across 25,200 shows on its opening day. This took its total India net collection to Rs 64.85 crore and gross collection to Rs 77.50 crore.

The Hindi version accounted for the lion’s share of Ramayana’s opening-day collections, earning Rs 47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. The Kannada version followed with Rs 7.25 crore from 1,197 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 6 crore from 1,776 shows. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 2.60 crore from 992 shows and Rs 1.50 crore from 557 shows, respectively.

Story continues below this ad The Hindi version of Ramayana recorded an overall occupancy of 33.96% for its 3D shows on Day 1, compared to 27.79% for the 2D format. The modest occupancy figures could be attributed to Thursday being a working day. However, footfalls and box office collections are expected to pick up over the coming days as the Diwali holidays begin. Also Read – Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash conjure up the perfect epic for this Kalyuga Ramayana has done better than Shah Rukkh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Animal ( Rs 63 crore), but failed to beat Jawan (Rs 75 crore) and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 102 crore). It has failed to eclipse Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, a much criticised Ramayana adaptation. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana starring Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta and Sunny Deol, among others, has reportedly been released across more than 50,000 screens in 100 countries. Sony Pictures is handling its international distribution. The film, planned as a two-part saga, has been made on a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with the second instalment scheduled to release in 2028. Live Updates Nov 6, 2026 09:00 AM IST Ramayana day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Animal, Drishyam and Pathaan With an opening-day India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has surpassed Animal (Rs 63 crore), Drishyam 2 (Rs 62 crore), Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) and Dhurandhar (Rs 28.60 crore) on its first day. Nov 6, 2026 08:40 AM IST Ramayana Part 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer records the 13th biggest opening in Indian cinema Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net in India on Day 1, securing the 13th position among the biggest opening-day collections in Indian cinema. Pushpa 2: The Rule tops the list with Rs 164.25 crore, followed by RRR (Rs 133 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 121 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 116 crore), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 102.55 crore), Toxic (Rs 101.10 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 95.30 crore), Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 (Rs 90.70 crore), Adipurush (Rs 86.75 crore), Devara: Part 1 (Rs 82.50 crore) and Jawan (Rs 75 crore). Nov 6, 2026 08:32 AM IST Ramayana Day 1 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer sells over 25 lakh tickets, Hindi version contributes Rs 47.50 crore As per trade website Sacnilk, an estimated 25,25,775 tickets were sold for Ramayana on Day 1. The Hindi version led the collections with Rs 47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 7.25 crore from 1,197 shows, followed by Telugu with Rs 6 crore from 1,776 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.60 crore from 992 shows, while the Malayalam version contributed Rs 1.50 crore from 557 shows. Nov 6, 2026 08:27 AM IST Ramayana Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns Rs 64.85 crore net in India As per trade website Sacnilk, Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana Part 1 collected a net of Rs 64.85 crore in India on Day 1 across 25,200 shows. This takes the film's total India gross collection to Rs 77.50 crore. Overseas box office numbers are awaited.

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