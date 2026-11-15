Ramayana box office collection Day 10 Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film earns over Rs 1228 cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash film Ramayana Part 1 eyes Rs 1500 crore mark.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana continued its impressive run at the box office on its second Saturday, November 14. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected Rs 72.90 crore net in India on Day 10, taking its total India net collection to Rs 685.60 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 819.50 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 30 crore on Saturday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,228 crore.

The film’s Hindi version remained its biggest contributor on Day 10, collecting Rs 53.75 crore from 18,557 shows. According to Sacnilk, the Kannada version earned Rs 5.40 crore from 893 shows, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 4.75 crore each from 1,290 and 1,127 shows, respectively. The Telugu version added Rs 4.25 crore from 1,584 shows.

Story continues below this ad Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2 With earnings of Rs 72.90 crore net, Ramayana beat Dhurandhar 2, which had previously held the record with Rs 58 crore, to register the biggest second Saturday collection in Indian cinema. Dil Raju predicts Ramayana could earn Rs 2,000 crore worldwide Amid the film’s strong box-office performance, producer and distributor Dil Raju has made an ambitious prediction about its theatrical run. Speaking at a success meet on Friday, he said Ramayana: Part 1 could collect between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,000 crore worldwide. “Ramayana can collect more than Rs 2,000 crore, depending on whether the film opens in China and how it is received there,” he said. Dil Raju, who distributed the Telugu version in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through Sri Venkateswara Creations, also expressed confidence that the film would cross Rs 100 crore net in the Telugu states. Ramayana makers yet to finalise OTT and satellite deals Dil Raju also revealed that the makers of Ramayana are yet to sell the film’s OTT and satellite rights. While most big-budget films close their digital and satellite deals before release, the team decided to hold back on these agreements to encourage audiences to watch the epic in theatres. “Look at Ramayana as an example. The film has not sold its OTT or satellite rights yet, to make sure everybody walks to the theatre and watches the epic,” he said. Ramayana Part 1 released worldwide on November 5 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. Live Updates Nov 15, 2026 08:45 AM IST Ramayana worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer earns Rs 1,228 crore so far Overseas, Yash-starrer Ramayana collected Rs 30 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 408.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,228 crore. Nov 15, 2026 08:27 AM IST Saturday surge boosts Ramayana's box office collection by 51.6% Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 witnessed a strong 51.6 per cent jump in collections on its second Saturday, earning Rs 72.90 crore compared to Friday's Rs 48.10 crore. However, the film's Day 10 collection remained below its highest single-day haul of Rs 107.50 crore, recorded on Day 5. Nov 15, 2026 08:25 AM IST Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns Rs 72.90 crore on Saturday Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi film Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 72.90 crore net across 23,451 shows on Saturday. With this, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 819.50 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 685.60 crore so far.

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