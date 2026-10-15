Ramayana new trailer: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama called ‘not God, but man’ as Yash’s Ravana declares war

The second trailer of director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, has been released in English. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film’s story, its grand visuals and the battle between Rama and Ravana. The film is scheduled to release internationally on November 5, 2026.

The trailer opens with a voiceover describing a time when men walked among gods and evil rose from the darkness. It introduces Yash as Ravana, setting the stage for the arrival of a ruler whose ambition extends beyond his kingdom. Ravana then says, “Before me, every head will bow.”

The trailer then showcases a confrontation between Ravana and Indra, the king of the gods, played by Kunal Kapoor. Indra is seen riding Airavata, his divine elephant, when Ravana attacks and knocks the animal to the ground. The sequence establishes Ravana’s immense power and his willingness to challenge even the gods.

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‘Rama – not a god, but a man’

The trailer soon turns to Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The voiceover presents him as humanity’s hope, describing him as “Not a God, but a man — Rama.”

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As the trailer progresses, the conflict between Rama and Ravana becomes more intense. Rama explains why he must confront Ravana, saying, “If I don’t stop him, the world will fall. This is just the beginning.” The trailer also shows him taking on a giant creature in a forest, using his bow and arrows.

The visuals show the scale of the world that Nitesh Tiwari is creating for the film.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic traditionally attributed to Valmiki. The story follows Rama, the prince of Ayodhya, whose exile and the abduction of his wife, Sita, lead to a battle against Ravana, the king of Lanka.

The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Arun Govil plays Dasharatha, while Lara Dutta appears as Kaikeyi. The ensemble also includes several other actors including Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat, among others.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, with Yash also serving as a producer, the ambitious project is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The film brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music. DNEG is handling the visual effects.

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The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release internationally on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.