Lord Rama is ‘not a God, but a man,’ says Ramayana’s new international promo

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is formally starting its international campaign on Thursday, October 15, even though the makers have held events in Los Angeles previously to promote the film. Sony Pictures International, which acquired the worldwide distribution rights of the action epic earlier this year, will launch its campaign with the release of a second trailer, three weeks ahead of the film’s global release. The first trailer of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash among others, released in July.

In a longer TV spot released on Wednesday, which is doing the rounds on social media, we witness the first glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Indra, perched atop Airavata, the mount of the king of gods. He goes head-to-head with Ravana, played by Yash, who punches the divine elephant down to the ground. “Before me, every head will bow,” he proclaims.

“In a time when men walked among gods, and evil rose from the darkness — Ravana — humanity had one hope. Not a God, but a man — Rama,” says the voiceover in the TV spot. “If I don’t stop him, the world will fall. This is just the beginning,” adds Ranbir’s voiceover as Rama. The exact time of the trailer 2 release hasn’t been specified yet.

New TV Spot for ‘RAMAYANA’ has been released. In theaters on November 5.

#Ramayana https://t.co/ZsKpeMgvBR — ClipMania01 (@YT_ClipMania01) October 15, 2026

The official X handle of Sony Pictures dropped a promo on Wednesday to announce that the trailer of Ramayana will be dropped on Thursday. Titled Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend internationally, the film’s new promo shows Ranbir’s character of Rama taking down a giant beast with his arrows in a jungle.

TRAILER TOMORROW. #RamayanaMovie Introducing the epic world RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND – the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever – exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. https://t.co/aaoHPSyapP — Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (@Ramayana_Intl) October 14, 2026

Ramayana trailer 2 launch event in Bengaluru today

Back home, the makers of Ramayana are all set to host a grand trailer launch in Bengaluru, the home turf of Yash. The first trailer was launched with great fanfare in New Delhi earlier this year. For the Bengaluru event, not only Yash, but also the cast and makers are expected to attend, including Ranbir, Tiwari, Sai Pallavi, and producer Namit Malhotra, among others.

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“When we set out to make Ramayana, our dream was always to take one of India’s greatest stories to the world. Tomorrow, that dream takes another big step forward. Sony Pictures begins its international campaign for Ramayana, introducing this timeless story to audiences across the globe, many of whom will discover it for the very first time,” Malhotra shared a note on his X handle on Wednesday.

“For a film born in India to be presented to the world on the scale of a global cinematic event is something we as Indians are very proud of. Our truth, our history, from India to the world. Jai Shri Ram,” concluded the note. It was signed by Malhotra, Tiwari, and Yash, who has also co-produced the film under his banner Monster Mind Creations.

As per a Mid-Day report, the makers are also seeking the required permissions to host a special screening of Ramayana for political leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on its worldwide release date of November 5.

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In an earlier chat with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta, Namit had shared that the two films have been made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Also starring Arun Govil (Dasharatha), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Indira Krishnan (Kausalaya), Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha), Kajal Aggarwal (Mandodari), Shobana (Kaikesi), Vivek Oberoi (Vidyuthjiva), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Anupam Kher (Jatayu), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman) among others, Ramayana will be released in two parts on this Diwali and Diwali 2027 respectively.