Ramayana’s ‘Lakshmana’ Ravie Dubey struggled to afford food, has Rs 150 cr net worth now

Actor Ravie Dubey is on the cusp of starring in the biggest release of his life, Ramayana. The film series, mounted on a massive budget of Rs 4,000 crore, has Ravie playing the role of Lakshmana and sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. This is the biggest opportunity for the actor who once struggled to put food on the table during his early years in Mumbai. Ravie, in his earlier interviews, has opened up about the many struggles he faced in his late teens and early 20s as he went through mental health struggles that left him contemplating suicide.

‘I was young, vulnerable; contemplated suicide’

Ravie landed in Mumbai in the year 2001 to pursue engineering. At the time, even though he had never shared his thoughts about becoming an actor, his father could sense that Ravie had bigger dreams. Talking to ABP News, Ravie shared that it was his father who chose a college in Mumbai so Ravie could explore his dreams.

While Ravie was a brilliant student during his school years, his college was nothing like he had imagined. During a TedX chat, Ravie shared that in his first semester, he failed in four papers out of five. The result was the same in his second semester as well. And after witnessing this kind of failure, he went back to his home in Gurugram. During this phase, despite getting immense support from his family, Ravie was struggling with his mental health.

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Ravie Dubey went through many mental health struggles during his college years. (Photo: Ravie Dubey/Instagram) Ravie Dubey went through many mental health struggles during his college years. (Photo: Ravie Dubey/Instagram)

“People would say, ‘You came back because you failed. You don’t study there or what?’ Because I was young, vulnerable, and very impressionable, a little thing like this pushed me to the edge, and I contemplated suicide,” he shared and added, “Thankfully, I was a failure at that.”

‘I was just walking like a zombie’

Ravie, in another interview with Pinkvilla, said that the reason behind his thoughts wasn’t that he was failing at his college but because he felt that “there was no path forward.” Talking about that phase of his life, Ravie shared, “I was constantly with a foggy brain, just walking like a zombie.” In his case, time proved to be a healer and spirituality became his superpower. “Time has made me powerful,” he said and added, “You can empower yourself more than anybody else.” College was a “difficult journey,” but Ravie managed to get his degree “somehow.”

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Since Ravie had realised very early on that engineering wasn’t his cup of tea, he joined a diploma course in journalism but even that didn’t take him very far. And by his third year in engineering college, he started auditioning for ad films. It took him a few years to crack his first audition, but when he did, it was an ad with Shoojit Sircar that became his debut project. In 2005, Ravie got a chance to be in an advertisement for a bike and was paid Rs 10,000 for the same. This was the same year when Shoojit also made his debut film Yahaan.

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Ravie’s first TV show was under Dilip Kumar’s banner

Ravie was extremely aware that his parents had spent a lot of money on his education and so, when he got his first pay cheque, he decided that he would never take any money from his parents again. The first ad brought in some money, but he still didn’t have any regular income. “I decided to not take money from my parents. I never told them that I was going through a tough time, was having difficulty putting food on the table. At that time, I didn’t ask for any help from anyone but people around me rallied and supported me. Friends would bring over food. They must have thought he is a bachelor and that really helped,” he said.

Ravie Dubey in Ramayana. Ravie Dubey in Ramayana.

Things changed soon after, as in 2006 Ravie landed a lead role in a television show on Doordarshan. Produced by Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano, the show Stree Yeh Teri Kahani was a dream come true for Ravie as he got a chance to closely interact with the screen icon. In fact, the show was even shot at Dilip Kumar’s house and Ravie would spend his days interacting with a legend of Indian cinema.

After this, there was no looking back for the young actor who had once struggled to keep faith. “You have to be optimistic under every circumstance. You have to have faith,” he told ABP.

‘Meri life ki lakshmi meri Sargun hi hai’

In 2009, Ravi met Sargun Mehta during the filming of the television show 12/24 Karol Bagh, and meeting her completely changed his life. Ravie has often credited Sargun’s optimism for transforming his life. “We literally fit into each other like two pieces of a puzzle. Only when you are sharing each other’s dreams, when you are resonating with each other’s spirit, and are being a fantastic companion to each other, then you are truly in love. So, her dreams are mine and we achieve things as a unit and not as an individual,” he told SCREEN in an earlier interview.

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Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta got married in 2013. (Photo: Ravie Dubey/Instagram) Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta got married in 2013. (Photo: Ravie Dubey/Instagram)

In 2010, Ravi got his first major success via the show Saas Bina Sasural, but the 2014 show Jamai Raja made him a star on television. In the meantime, he appeared on many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Entertainment Ki Raat and started hosting other reality shows as well.

The actor who was once struggling to manage three meals was now one of the most successful actors on television. And he credited his wife Sargun for everything. “Meri life ki lakshmi meri Sargun hi hai (My life’s goddess is my wife Sargun),” he shared during TedX. Ravie and Sargun tied the knot in 2013.

In 2016, Ravie and Sargun started their production company Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd. They started with producing television shows and Punjabi films, but as the entertainment landscape shifted, they went digital and started making shows that were meant to stream only on YouTube, and this bet paid off handsomely. The shows produced by their company include Udaariyaan and Tu Juliet Jatt Di, and Punjabi films like Saunkan Saunkane and its sequel. As per Koimoi, Ravie and Sargun’s combined net worth is around Rs 150 crore now.

With Ramayana, Ravie is entering a new territory, and it seems that for the actor who has spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, this is his biggest break yet.

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Talking to Variety India, Ravie spoke about playing Lakshmana in Ramayana, “I am fully aware of the responsibility that comes with portraying someone who has lived in the consciousness and hearts of people for thousands of years. It seldom happens in an actor’s life that perhaps, the greatest opportunity of his career so far, is also one of the greatest honors of his life. That is what this is for me. I approach this film with gratitude, love, sincerity and a tremendous sense of responsibility. And all of us are incredibly excited and humbled by the love the trailer is receiving from across the world.”

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or having thoughts of self-harm, please know that support is available. The mental health experiences and personal struggles shared in this article are for informational and reflective purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical or psychological advice.

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