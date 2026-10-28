Ramayana LA premiere: Ranbir, Sai Pallavi walk red carpet; Yash says ‘Proud to be a Kannadiga’

Ramayana World Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash joined director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra in Los Angeles on October 27 for the world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The cast walked the red carpet ahead of the film’s theatrical release, drawing cheers from fans gathered at the venue.

Pictures and videos from the premiere showed the actors posing for photographers, interacting with the media and stopping to take selfies with fans.

Ranbir, who plays Lord Rama, chose an ivory textured jacket paired with black trousers for the occasion. Sai Pallavi, who essays Goddess Sita, wore a pink saree with silver embellishments, while Yash, who portrays Ravana, made an appearance in an all-black outfit with a gold brooch.

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Videos from the premiere showed fans cheering for Yash and chanting “Ravana” as he walked the red carpet with his wife. Ranbir also drew attention, with fans calling out “RK” as he arrived.

Straight from LA: #RanbirKapoor at the red carpet for #Ramayana’s premiere at the Academy Museum https://t.co/jwxCFbGiQC — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) October 28, 2026

He looks so fucking fine man 🧿💥 Crowd cheering him at the end is just cherry on the top 🤌🏻 #Ramayana https://t.co/alSunrmQgh — Kadubu (@Kadubuchutney) October 28, 2026

Crazy One and only Rocking star From india At LA 😍❤️ Proud Moment 😃🔥 #Yash #Ramayana #Yashboss https://t.co/UzslnQJp16 — 𓆩♛ 𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙪 ♛𓆪 (@Dudey212530) October 28, 2026

This best moment 😍🔥❤️

Yash BOSS & Rk hugs eachother and sai pallavi and yash wife all together 😍🔥❤️ #Yash #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor

#Saipallavi https://t.co/b4tpFyUkGX — 𓆩♛ 𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙪 ♛𓆪 (@Dudey212530) October 28, 2026

The premiere was attended by international celebrities and media representatives. Videos shared from inside the venue showed a packed auditorium.

At the event, Yash spoke about his roots and the importance of representing his identity on an international platform. In a clip from the premiere, he said, “Where you come from will never stop how far you can go. That’s what I am proud of being an Indian, a Kannadiga.”

Superstar #Yash at #Ramayana World Premiere, USA, ong Angeles . ~ ” Where you come from will never stop how far you can go . That’s what I am proud of being an Indian , a Kannadiga. His Accent .

His words .

There is something truly so special about ROCKING STAR . https://t.co/6AAZoGIGQy — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) October 28, 2026

An inside clip shared from Los Angeles shows a packed house for the premiere, with audiences gathering to watch the much-anticipated epic.

Here is the entry of the star cast of #Ramayana on stage. #Yash is receiving a thunderous response. #Ranbir is looking graceful. #SaiPallavi attire is so good. #Ramayana | LA Premier. https://t.co/vp9fLMySXC — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) October 28, 2026

YASH TAKING INDIAN CINEMA TO GLOBAL SCALE . UNBELIEVABLE CRAZE 🔥 Story continues below this ad As the producing partner of #Ramayana and the actor portraying Ravana, Rocking Star Yash reflects on the Epic’s legacy and the richness of India’s culture and heritag 🏹💯 https://t.co/MVgTxVPOBy — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 28, 2026

The most beautiful and sweetest man!!! Dream come true!! #Ramayana https://t.co/OCTnqKi9dh — mimi (@MimiiLulu) October 28, 2026

Ramayana AI dubbing row

The film’s international premiere comes amid a debate over the use of artificial intelligence in its multilingual release. Film reviewer Parth Chaturvedi has raised concerns over reports that some critics cancelled their Ramayana premiere screenings because they believed the film had been dubbed using AI.

He shared via X, “Reports that some critics have cancelled their Ramayana premiere screenings over the misconception that the film is AI-dubbed are deeply concerning. The film has been dubbed by real artists. Brahma AI has been used only for lip-syncing, not for dubbing the dialogues. @SonyPictures must urgently launch an international campaign to clarify this distinction. With growing resistance to AI-generated content in cinema, misinformation of this nature could seriously affect the film’s reception. The audience deserves to know the truth before forming an opinion. @malhotra_namit.”

“Dubbing is done by dubbing artists and AI is only used for lip syncing.” Nitesh Tiwari on AI Dubbing. #Ramayana https://t.co/dIJon5wy7f — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) October 28, 2026

Director Nitesh Tiwari addressed the speculation, clarifying that the voices in the film were recorded by dubbing artists and AI was used only to match the characters’ lip movements to the dialogue.

In a clip from the event, he said, “No AI has been used in dubbing. Dubbing is done by dubbing artists and AI is only used for lip syncing.”

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic is produced by Namit Malhotra. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, with paid previews planned for November 4.