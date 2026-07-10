Ramayana first look to screen at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23; Ranbir, Yash to attend

Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana is set for a major global showcase as the film has secured a spot on the official San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 schedule. The film’s producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will present an exclusive first look of the film on July 23. The development comes days after reports suggested the makers were planning a grand trailer launch in New Delhi on July 18.

According to the official SDCC lineup, the Ramayana panel is scheduled for July 23, 2026, at 3:15 pm PDT (3:15 am IST) in Ballroom 20, one of the convention’s biggest venues. The presentation marks a major milestone in the film’s global promotional campaign as the makers look to introduce the ambitious adaptation to audiences beyond India.

Ramayana at Comic-Con

According to the official SDCC listing, the panel promises a first look at what is being described as one of the biggest cinematic undertakings in Indian film history.

It reads, “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos. Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus, and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana) and director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world’s oldest and most enduring epics.”

The presentation is scheduled at the convention’s second-largest venue, known for hosting major studio showcases and accommodating around 4,800 attendees.

The Comic-Con appearance is a calculated move to position Ramayana as a global cinematic spectacle rather than a traditional Bollywood release.

“Comic-Con gives it a global platform. The idea is to present the mythological drama not just as an Indian epic, but as a cinematic spectacle to the world,” Mid-Day quoted its source as saying.

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Second Indian film to showcase at SDCC after Kalki 2898 AD

Ramayana will become only the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to receive a prominent showcase at SDCC — a space traditionally dominated by major Hollywood franchises. The team is also expected to drop exclusive content for attendees, further building anticipation among global fans.

Ramayana trailer on July 18

Before its appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Ramayana is reportedly set to begin its promotional campaign in India. According to Variety India, the makers are planning to unveil the film’s first trailer at a grand event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18.

The report states that the Delhi event will offer audiences their most extensive look yet at the ambitious adaptation before the team heads to the US for the Comic-Con presentation.

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According to reports, the producers are also exploring promotional appearances at international festivals and events, including live performances by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the legendary composers collaborating on Ramayana’s soundtrack. The reported performances are expected to be part of the film’s international promotional campaign, but the makers are yet to officially announce these plans.

About Ramayana

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana features a sprawling ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash essays Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare.

The project is designed as a two-part saga, with Ramayana Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second instalment in Diwali 2027.