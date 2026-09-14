Ramayana first song ‘Jai Jai Ram’: AR Rahman-Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal celebrate Shri Ram

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of Ramayana have unveiled the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer’s first song, ‘Jai Jai Ram’. Composed by AR Rahman, penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Jai Jai Ram blends the spiritual essence of an aarti with the emotion and scale of a cinematic song.

The first song from Ramayana brings several significant moments from Lord Ram’s life to the screen, from his wedding with Sita to his emotional reunion with Bharat.

Watch the Ramayana song ‘Jai Jai Ram’ here:

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Namit Malhotra, filmmaker and producer of Ramayana, spoke about the significance of beginning the film’s musical journey with the song. He shared in a statement, “Shri Ram is at the heart of Ramayana and, for generations, has been the guide we turn to through every phase of life. In moments of darkness, we seek his strength. In moments of uncertainty, we look to his path. And in moments of joy, we remember him with gratitude.”