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Ramayana first song ‘Jai Jai Ram’: AR Rahman-Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal celebrate Shri Ram
The makers of Ramayana have unveiled ‘Jai Jai Ram’, the film’s first song, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of Ramayana have unveiled the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer’s first song, ‘Jai Jai Ram’. Composed by AR Rahman, penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Jai Jai Ram blends the spiritual essence of an aarti with the emotion and scale of a cinematic song.
The first song from Ramayana brings several significant moments from Lord Ram’s life to the screen, from his wedding with Sita to his emotional reunion with Bharat.
Watch the Ramayana song ‘Jai Jai Ram’ here:
Namit Malhotra, filmmaker and producer of Ramayana, spoke about the significance of beginning the film’s musical journey with the song. He shared in a statement, “Shri Ram is at the heart of Ramayana and, for generations, has been the guide we turn to through every phase of life. In moments of darkness, we seek his strength. In moments of uncertainty, we look to his path. And in moments of joy, we remember him with gratitude.”
He added, “‘Jai Jai Ram’ comes from that deeply personal and timeless relationship we share with Shri Ram. While Ramayana is being created on a great scale, its true foundation lies in its emotion, its values and its devotion. With ‘Jai Jai Ram’, we wanted our first song to reflect that soul, to celebrate Shri Ram not only as someone we worship, but as the protector, guide and source of strength we carry within us. Beginning this musical journey on Ganesh Chaturthi felt especially meaningful because, in our culture, every auspicious beginning starts by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.”
Rahman also shared his thoughts on the composition and the devotional quality of the track. He said, “At the heart of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is the simple and powerful repetition of Shri Ram’s name. Musically, the intention was to preserve the purity and intimacy of a prayer while allowing the composition to grow into a cinematic song.”
Rahman further praised the singers and lyricist, saying, “Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bring their own distinct emotional expression to Dr. Kumar Vishwas’s words, while always remaining true to the devotion at the centre of the song. I hope audiences find both a sense of peace and a personal connection in it.”
Dr Kumar Vishwas described ‘Jai Jai Ram’ as a simple yet deeply meaningful prayer. He said, “‘Jai Jai Ram’ are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge.”
He added, “The language has been kept simple and direct because true devotion needs no ornamentation. I hope that when people hear the song, they do not merely listen to it, but find their own prayer within it.”
The song comes after the global response to the Ramayana trailer, which crossed one billion digital views across platforms in six days.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India.
Ramayana Part One is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026.
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