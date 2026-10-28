Ramayana first reactions: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash praised; comparison to Lord of the Rings

The first reactions to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have started pouring in after its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. While some viewers have described the Nitesh Tiwari directorial as a spectacular cinematic experience, others believe that its visual grandeur does not translate into compelling storytelling. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Conceived as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, the ambitious project brings together a large ensemble cast and an international visual-effects team.

Ramayana first reactions: Viewers praise Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

Entertainment journalist Rama was among those who shared a glowing reaction after watching the film. Praising its visuals, choreography, music and action, he wrote on X, “Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!”

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Rama also spoke about the film’s post-credit scene, claiming that it teases an iconic character audiences have been anticipating.

He wrote, “Yes, Ramayana Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene. And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you’ve all been anticipating. You know who I’m talkin’ about. Can’t wait for the sequel in 2028.”

Film reviewer Theresa Simoni also praised Ranbir’s portrayal of Rama. Sharing her initial reaction, she wrote, “The actor playing Prince Raama (Ranbir Kapoor) is some serious talent, moved to tears! An unforgettable experience.”

Another viewer described Ranbir’s performance as “outstanding – graceful & divine” and called Yash “phenomenal & magnetic”. The viewer also praised the film’s breathtaking visuals and predicted that it would be a blockbuster.

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A separate audience member described the screening as “an astounding event in cinematic history”, adding that the film could make viewers laugh, cry and reflect on themselves.

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Ramayana compared to The Lord of the Rings

Another viewer compared the film to the first The Lord of the Rings film, released in 2001, describing it as a grand, epic experience unlike anything else in the cinematic universe. The reviewer said he had gone into the film hoping for a compelling story that would also teach him something.

“There is nothing out there in the cinematic universe like what I just watched, and people can take that in a good way or a negative way. There’s just nothing like Ramayana,” the viewer said.

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The reviewer added that the epic’s cultural significance had also shaped his expectations of the film.

“I wanted a great story, and I wanted something that told me something and taught me something. Everyone keeps telling me that Ramayana is Indian culture and that it means a lot to them. I haven’t felt like this since the very first Lord of the Rings movie, which I believe came out in 2001. This movie is very grand. It’s very epic,” the viewer said.

The film’s cliffhanger ending left a particularly strong impression on the reviewer.

“I can’t give away spoilers, but the cliffhanger! When that movie ended, when the screen went black, I literally said, ‘No!’ I shouted out loud. I was like, ‘Holy s**t!’” the viewer said.

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The reviewer also spoke about the film’s runtime of more than three hours and explained why he chose to watch the original Hindi version rather than the English-dubbed version, which he said was cut by 30 minutes.

“I watched the original Hindi version. I had no interest in watching the English-dubbed version. I wanted to see the authentic movie. I wanted to see this movie,” the viewer said.

Describing the experience, the reviewer added, “I felt like I had just left a fairy tale. That’s the best way I can describe this film.”

While several viewers praised the film’s scale and performances, X handle Venky Reviews shared a mixed reaction, praising its ambition and scale but criticising its storytelling, music and visual effects.

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‘Yash’s the highlight’

“A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don’t create much impact,” the reviewer wrote on X, while explaining that he watched the film’s English version that’s about 30 minutes shorter.

The reviewer went on to praise Yash’s performance as Ravana, calling him the film’s biggest highlight.

“Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don’t always fully translate on screen.”

The reviewer also pointed out shortcomings in the visual effects and music, arguing that despite the film’s grand scale, some technical and creative choices did not work as intended.

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“The visuals are stunning in parts and the money spent is clearly visible, but some scenes still have a noticeable studio/green screen feel with a few cartoonish asuras. The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes.

“The ambition and scale deserve a lot of applause. Definitely watchable and better than a few recent adaptations, but it falls short of the massive expectations and ultimately feels like a mixed bag with so much more potential.”

Ramayana Los Angeles premiere

The world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend took place in Los Angeles on October 27. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash attended the event alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, walking the red carpet ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Ranbir opted for an ivory textured jacket paired with black trousers. Sai Pallavi wore a pink saree with silver embellishments, while Yash appeared in an all-black outfit with a gold brooch.

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Ramayana cast: Who plays whom in the film?

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film features several established actors in key roles from the epic.

Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravi Dubey essays Lakshman. Arun Govil, widely remembered for playing Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation, appears as King Dashrath. Indira Krishnan plays Queen Kaushalya while Lara Dutta portrays Queen Kaikeyi and Sonal Jha plays Queen Sumitra.

Adinath Kothare plays Bharat, while Nitish Sharma essays Shatrughan. Sheeba Chaddha appears as Manthara.Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, while Rakul Preet Singh portrays his sister, Surpanakha. Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra.

Ramayana worldwide release

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is being positioned as a major international release. The film will be released in more than 100 countries and approximately 50,000 screens.

The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also release in IMAX. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions is distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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While the second instalment was initially planned for Diwali 2027, a report has suggested that the sequel could be pushed to Diwali 2028 to allow more time for filming and the large-scale war sequences.