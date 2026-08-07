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Ramayana’s global release to beat Avatar 2, RRR: Eyeing 59,000+ screens worldwide
Report claims Ramayana may release on 59,000 screens worldwide, making it the biggest global rollout ever for an Indian film.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is preparing for an unprecedented global release that could rewrite Indian cinema’s box office playbook. Months ahead of its Diwali 2026 debut, fresh reports suggest the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer is being lined up for the widest theatrical rollout ever for an Indian film, with an estimated release across more than 59,000 screens worldwide.
Ramayana reportedly targeting over 50,000 overseas screens
According to a Sacnilk report, Ramayana’s international distributor Sony Pictures is planning a massive overseas launch on more than 50,000 screens outside India. If the strategy goes ahead as planned, it would mark the biggest international release ever for an Indian film.
The film is expected to release on around 9,000 screens across India. Combined with its overseas rollout, Ramayana could debut on more than 59,000 screens globally, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.
Bigger release than Pushpa 2 and RRR?
If the reported screen count materialises, Ramayana will comfortably eclipse the global theatrical reach of recent Indian blockbusters.
Pushpa 2: The Rule released on around 12,000-13,000 screens worldwide, while SS Rajamouli’s RRR debuted on approximately 10,000-11,000 screens globally. Historically, most Indian films have opened on fewer than 10,000 screens worldwide and still delivered record-breaking box office collections.
With a projected 59,000-screen launch, Ramayana would be in a league of its own.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis backs Ramayana for Oscar: ‘Will be disappointed if it doesn’t win’
Release scale could rival Hollywood giants
The reported release strategy has also drawn comparisons with James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which is believed to have opened on nearly 52,000 screens globally before going on to earn more than USD 2.33 billion at the worldwide box office.
Producer Namit Malhotra has previously confirmed that Ramayana will receive a premium-format release, including IMAX screenings. The film is also expected to be released in nearly 50 languages using DNEG’s AI-powered lip-sync technology, Brahma AI, allowing audiences to watch dubbed versions while preserving the actors’ original facial performances.
The makers recently offered a glimpse of this technology with the release of the English-language trailer, in which the lead cast dubbed their own dialogues while the AI synchronised their lip movements to match the language.
Trailer sparked debate online
The first trailer of Ramayana was unveiled on July 30 during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat. While many viewers praised the film’s scale, visual effects and world-building, others criticised certain creative choices, including Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama and the costumes of characters such as Sita and Kaikeyi.
A week later, the makers released an English-language trailer as part of the film’s global promotional strategy, reinforcing their ambition of taking the mythological epic to international audiences.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have collaborated on the soundtrack, while Mad Max action director Guy Norris has designed the action sequences. Shot for IMAX, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, with Part 2 scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027.
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