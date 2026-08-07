Ramayana’s global release to beat Avatar 2, RRR: Eyeing 59,000+ screens worldwide

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is preparing for an unprecedented global release that could rewrite Indian cinema’s box office playbook. Months ahead of its Diwali 2026 debut, fresh reports suggest the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer is being lined up for the widest theatrical rollout ever for an Indian film, with an estimated release across more than 59,000 screens worldwide.

Ramayana reportedly targeting over 50,000 overseas screens

According to a Sacnilk report, Ramayana’s international distributor Sony Pictures is planning a massive overseas launch on more than 50,000 screens outside India. If the strategy goes ahead as planned, it would mark the biggest international release ever for an Indian film.

The film is expected to release on around 9,000 screens across India. Combined with its overseas rollout, Ramayana could debut on more than 59,000 screens globally, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.