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Ramayana English trailer: Ranbir Kapoor voices Lord Rama in English as he takes on Ravana
Unlike most Indian films released internationally, Ramayana has its lead cast lip-syncing the English version themselves instead of relying on voice actors.
A week after unveiling the first trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the makers have now released an English language version of the trailer. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the ambitious mythological epic is being positioned as a global cinematic event by producer Namit Malhotra. The English trailer runs for 3 minutes and 54 seconds, making it around 15 seconds shorter than its Hindi counterpart.
Interestingly, instead of using international voice actors for the English dub, a practice commonly followed by many Indian films targeting overseas audiences, the principal cast has dubbed their own dialogues in English, allowing the performances to retain the actors’ original voices. Like the Hindi trailer, the English version opens with the rise of Ravana. The Lanka king is introduced as a ruthless conqueror who declares himself “the ultimate ruler of the heavens, the earth and the netherworld,” while an on-screen super reads, “Ages ago, a tyrant was born.”
WATCH | Ramayana English trailer
An epic journey unlike anything seen before.
Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6. pic.twitter.com/BSiwVJMSs9
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 5, 2026
ALSO READ | Ramayana trailer key takeaways: Sita as warrior princess, Ravana’s fight to become king
The trailer then shifts focus to Lord Rama. Ranbir Kapoor voices the English dialogue as Rama tells his father, Dasharatha, “I would gladly sacrifice my life for the welfare of this world.” Soon after, the trailer depicts Ram’s 14-year exile, accompanied by his wife Sita (Sai Pallavi) and brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey), after Queen Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) demands that he leave the kingdom. The montage also includes glimpses of Sita’s swayamvar and the sacred bond between Rama and Sita.
The trailer reaches a turning point with the introduction of Surpanakha, played by Rakul Preet Singh, whose mutilation at the hands of Lakshman sets the stage for the epic conflict. Ravana vows revenge, telling his sister, “I promise Ram will pay for what he did to you, Surpanakha. Not only will Ram’s death be agonising, so will his humiliation.” On the other side, Ram vows to rescue Sita and confront Ravana, as the trailer builds towards the legendary war in Lanka. The remaining footage offers glimpses of the Lakshman Rekha, Sita’s abduction, several large-scale set pieces, before concluding with the declaration: “The era of Lord Ram begins.”
The first trailer was globally unveiled on July 24 at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash introduced the film to an international audience. Before that, the makers hosted a grand promotional event, Pratham Sankalp, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, attended by Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Ajinkya Deo, among other cast members.
Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana features music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking their first collaboration on an Indian film. The cinematography is by Pankaj Kumar, while Mad Max action director Guy Norris has designed the action sequences. The screenplay has been written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan. Ramayana will release worldwide in two parts, with Part 1 arriving during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.
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