Ramayana English trailer: Ranbir Kapoor voices Lord Rama in English as he takes on Ravana

A week after unveiling the first trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the makers have now released an English language version of the trailer. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the ambitious mythological epic is being positioned as a global cinematic event by producer Namit Malhotra. The English trailer runs for 3 minutes and 54 seconds, making it around 15 seconds shorter than its Hindi counterpart.

Interestingly, instead of using international voice actors for the English dub, a practice commonly followed by many Indian films targeting overseas audiences, the principal cast has dubbed their own dialogues in English, allowing the performances to retain the actors’ original voices. Like the Hindi trailer, the English version opens with the rise of Ravana. The Lanka king is introduced as a ruthless conqueror who declares himself “the ultimate ruler of the heavens, the earth and the netherworld,” while an on-screen super reads, “Ages ago, a tyrant was born.”