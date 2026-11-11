Ramayana eligible for Oscars? What a film needs to independently apply for the awards

Five days after the worldwide release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, reports have emerged that the film has been submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, on March 14, 2027. Though Ramayana missed the last date (September 7) to be eligible as India’s official Oscars entry for next year, it’s gone the independent route since it manages to fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As per the rules mentioned on the official website of the Academy, a feature film (longer than 40 minutes) is eligible to enter the Oscar race if it fulfils certain criteria related to timeline, geography, and number of shows. Firstly, it must complete a qualifying theatrical run in any one of six designated US metropolitan areas — LA County, New York City, The Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Atlanta.

Ramayana has qualified that criterion, as it has been released across over 1,000 locations in North America. Distributed overseas by Sony Pictures International, it’s one of the widest releases for an Indian film in the US. According to Venky Box Office, it also recorded the highest Monday box office collection ever for an Indian film in the US, surpassing the record previously held by Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

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Following its extended opening weekend, on its first Monday, Ramayana earned $1.37 million (Rs 13.70 lakh) in the US, beating Dhurandhar 2’s $1.14 million (Rs 11.40 lakh) in the process. Prior to that, Ramayana emerged as the second highest grossing new release at the North America box office over this past weekend, earning $12.25 million (Rs 114.89 crore), next only to Takashi Yamazaki’s Japanese monster epic Godzilla Minus Zero.

The second criterion of the Academy is to run for a minimum of seven consecutive days in commercial cinemas of any of the above areas, with at least three shows every day. Ramayana has already completed five days in the US since its worldwide release on November 5. Given its current trajectory in the territory, it’s most likely to go far beyond seven days there.

The third criterion is to meet the RAISE standards, which revolved around representation and inclusion. As per the Academy’s official website, “At least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors submitted for Oscar consideration is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group in a specific country or territory of production.”

Since the majority of the Ramayana cast belongs to the South Asian category, which is one of those listed as an “underrepresented racial or ethnic group” on the website, it qualifies this criterion as well. Even the main storyline/subject matter is based on a racial and ethnic group, thus meeting another RAISE criterion.

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For films released between July 1 and December 31, the last date to apply for Oscars 2027 is November 12. However, when SCREEN reached out to the official spokesperson of Ramayana to confirm the development, they didn’t confirm the same. The shortlist will be announced on December 15, and the final nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027.

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Which Indian films have made it to the Oscars through the independent route?

Ramayana Part 1 has a long way to go before it can make it to the Oscars shortlist. Even if it does so, it wouldn’t be the first Indian film to achieve that feat independently. Previously, SS Rajamouli’s 2022 Telugu action epic RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, not only made it to the Best Original Song nomination, but also won the Oscar for its popular dance track “Naatu Naatu” three years ago.

While RRR is the rare Indian feature film to secure a nomination — and even a win — at the Academy Awards, there have been two documentaries co-produced by Guneet Monga’s banner Sikhya Entertainment that have also clinched victories at the Oscars — Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix, 2022), and Rayka Zehtabchi’s Period. End of Sentence. (2018).

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However, India’s official Oscars entry hasn’t been as lucky over the years. Only three official entries have made it to the nominations in the history of Indian cinema — Mehboob Khan’s 1957 epic Mother India, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988), and most recently, Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 period sports drama Lagaan, which made it to the Academy Awards almost 25 years ago.

Last year’s official entry — Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound — did make it to the Oscars shortlist for the Best International Feature category, but couldn’t qualify for the final nominations. Earlier this year, the Academy announced that international films can still qualify for the category despite not being picked as the country’s official entry, given they win a major prize at any of the leading global film festivals.

Also Read: Ramayana opens with fanfare in Indonesia, earns over Rs 5 cr in Thailand. See pics, videos

By that logic, Theja Rio’s Konyak-language film Angh is now eligible for the Best International Feature category at the 99th Oscars next year. The film won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival a couple of months ago. By that time, India had already picked its official Oscars entry — Santosh Davahkar’s Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal, which is slated to re-release in Indian cinemas on November 13.