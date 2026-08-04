Ramayana costume designers on backlash: ‘Not about archaeological authenticity’

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, finally dropped last week, triggering a wave of conversations online. While some praised the scale and ambition of the two-part epic, others questioned several creative choices, including Ranbir’s casting as Lord Rama and the costumes of key characters, particularly Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) and Sita (Sai Pallavi). Social media has since been flooded with debates over the film’s contemporary visual aesthetic, with many arguing that the styling resembles modern-day television adaptations rather than the mythological world they had imagined.

Now, the film’s costume designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who have previously collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on films such as Padmaavat, have responded to the criticism. Speaking to The Times of India, the duo said they had anticipated differing opinions long before the trailer’s release. “An epic like Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations. There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that,” they said, adding that the discussions have not shaken their confidence because they remained honest to their creative vision.