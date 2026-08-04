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Ramayana costume designers on backlash: ‘Not about archaeological authenticity’
After Ramayana's costumes drew criticism online, designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula say every creative choice was made with intention.
The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, finally dropped last week, triggering a wave of conversations online. While some praised the scale and ambition of the two-part epic, others questioned several creative choices, including Ranbir’s casting as Lord Rama and the costumes of key characters, particularly Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) and Sita (Sai Pallavi). Social media has since been flooded with debates over the film’s contemporary visual aesthetic, with many arguing that the styling resembles modern-day television adaptations rather than the mythological world they had imagined.
Now, the film’s costume designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who have previously collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on films such as Padmaavat, have responded to the criticism. Speaking to The Times of India, the duo said they had anticipated differing opinions long before the trailer’s release. “An epic like Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations. There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that,” they said, adding that the discussions have not shaken their confidence because they remained honest to their creative vision.
‘To speak visually to a new generation’
Responding to the criticism surrounding Sai Pallavi’s look as Sita, particularly the blouses worn by the character, Rimple explained that the design was guided by personal faith rather than historical reconstruction. “When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don’t think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir (temple), to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness.”
Harpreet also addressed Lara Dutta’s appearance as Kaikeyi, explaining the symbolism behind her costume. “The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make. She is torn between her own son and Ram.” He added that every colour in the film was chosen after careful thought, and said audiences are often quick to judge before understanding the creative intent behind such choices.
Rimple further pointed out that there are no surviving costume references from the Treta Yuga that can conclusively establish what people wore, making every adaptation an act of interpretation. She noted that the Ramayana itself has been imagined and re imagined differently across cultures and generations. Adding to this, Harpreet said, “This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There’s thought behind every thread,” urging audiences to watch the film in its entirety before forming an opinion.
‘I don’t know if Ranbir will be accepted as Ram’
Meanwhile, the debate around the film has also drawn reactions from members of the family behind one of India’s most iconic screen adaptations of the epic. Shiv Sagar, grandson of late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, recently shared his views on the casting in a video posted by The Climax India. While he praised Sai Pallavi and Yash, he admitted he was unsure about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama.
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“I did not really care much for some of the other actors. I felt that, typically, what we have done is always cast a fresh face for a character like Ram. Because Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal, I really don’t know if he will be accepted as Ram.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.
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