Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 36 cr in pre-sales, trails Yash’s Toxic

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Ramayana advance booking: With four days to go until its worldwide release, director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has clocked Rs 23.87 crore in advance bookings for its opening day across India. The epic mythological action film has sold 5.42 lakh tickets across 13,165 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 18 per cent, as of 5 pm on Sunday (November 1), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Ramayana Day 1 box office pre-sales breakdown
Excluding blocked seats, Ramayana’s advance booking gross for Day 1 stands at Rs 20.04 crore from the sale of 4.50 lakh tickets, bringing its total occupancy to 15 per cent. The movie has thus far registered 42 houseful shows. While Maharashtra has contributed Rs 4.58 crore (Rs 3.66 crore without blocked seats) to the overall total, the epic mythological actioner has earned Rs 4.36 crore (Rs 3.95 crore) from Karnataka and Rs 3.58 crore (Rs 2.96 crore) from Delhi.
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The movie’s premium formats — such as IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema, among others — have collectively grossed Rs 4.74 crore, including blocked seats, from just 360 shows, accounting for about 23 per cent of the film’s total advance collections.
Overall, Ramayana’s pre-sales for the first two days for which shows have been listed stand at Rs 36.65 crore (Rs 29.79 crore without blocked seats) through the sale of 8.38 lakh tickets across 24,510 shows, achieving an overall occupancy of 15 per cent. The movie has grossed Rs 12.78 crore (Rs 9.75 crore without blocked seats) on Day 2 alone.
Ramayana overseas advance booking
Reportedly, Ramayana has clocked $1 million in North American premiere pre-sales, while the overseas advance booking gross has climbed to $3.5 million across all available dates. The epic mythological actioner is expected to earn over $20 million overseas during its opening weekend.
However, Ramayana is trailing behind Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in advance booking gross, as the gangster thriller went in for its release after earning Rs 73.43 crore (Rs 58.27 crore without blocked seats) on Day 1 through the sale of 18,48,067 tickets across 25,654 shows.
While Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi appears as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. It is produced by Namit Malhotra. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed Ramayana’s music.
The film, the first instalment in a planned two-part franchise, hits screens on November 5. The two-part project is being mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.