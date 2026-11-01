Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 36 cr in pre-sales, trails Yash’s Toxic

Ramayana advance booking: With four days to go until its worldwide release, director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has clocked Rs 23.87 crore in advance bookings for its opening day across India. The epic mythological action film has sold 5.42 lakh tickets across 13,165 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 18 per cent, as of 5 pm on Sunday (November 1), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ramayana Day 1 box office pre-sales breakdown

Excluding blocked seats, Ramayana’s advance booking gross for Day 1 stands at Rs 20.04 crore from the sale of 4.50 lakh tickets, bringing its total occupancy to 15 per cent. The movie has thus far registered 42 houseful shows. While Maharashtra has contributed Rs 4.58 crore (Rs 3.66 crore without blocked seats) to the overall total, the epic mythological actioner has earned Rs 4.36 crore (Rs 3.95 crore) from Karnataka and Rs 3.58 crore (Rs 2.96 crore) from Delhi.