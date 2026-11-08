Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 eyes Rs 400 crore mark.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1 has witnessed a significant jump at the domestic box office, with the film recording an improvement in collections and occupancy over the Diwali weekend. After earning Rs 48.05 crore in India on day 2, the film witnessed further growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 69.80 crore across 23,696 shows, with the festive period contributing to its strong box office performance.

Ramayana recorded an overall occupancy of 41.3% in India. It has successfully crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in domestic collections, while its worldwide earnings have surpassed the Rs 375 crore mark. A major chunk of the film’s domestic earnings has come from its Hindi version, followed by the Kannada release, riding on the star power of Ranbir Kapoor and KGF-fame Yash.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – In the telling of Yash’s Ravana, Ramayana finds its footing However, Ramayana Part 1 still has a long way to go before recovering its massive reported budget. DNEG’s Namit Malhotra, whose company is behind the film’s visual effects, is also producing the two-part epic and has reportedly invested Rs 4,000 crore in the project. While the first instalment has finally arrived in theatres, the second part, which was originally scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release, is now reportedly being pushed to 2028. According to trade experts, the film’s collections are expected to improve further over the Diwali weekend. However, its real box office test will begin on Monday, when the festive boost subsides and audience interest will be tested against regular weekday trends. Live Updates Nov 8, 2026 09:00 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 earns Rs 375.50 crore worldwide The worldwide gross collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 has reached Rs 375.50 crore. Nov 8, 2026 08:45 AM IST Ramayana Part 1's international gross reaches 157.25 crore Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 earned Rs 60 crore in overseas markets on its third day, taking its total international gross to Rs 157.25 crore. Nov 8, 2026 08:30 AM IST Ramayana Part 1’s Hindi version earns Rs 53 crore on Saturday The Hindi version continued to account for the lion’s share of Ramayana Part 1’s collections on its third day, earning Rs 53 crore from 19,927 shows. The Kannada version followed with Rs 6.30 crore from 907 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 6 crore from 1,586 shows. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 2.50 crore from 683 shows and Rs 2 crore from 593 shows, respectively. Nov 8, 2026 08:12 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's film earns Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 69.80 crore net across 23,696 shows on Saturday.

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