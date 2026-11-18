Ranbir Kapoor film Ramayana Part 1 eyes Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has been breaking box office records since its release on November 5. After surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, the mythological epic is now inching closer to the Rs 1,500 crore milestone, having grossed Rs 1,483.50 crore worldwide in 13 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Tuesday, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer collected Rs 28.70 crore net across 22,551 shows in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 821.30 crore and gross collection to Rs 981.50 crore. In overseas markets, the film has earned an estimated Rs 502 crore, accounting for around 33.8 per cent of its worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,483.50 crore.

Story continues below this ad On Day 13, the Hindi version of Ramayana led the collections with Rs 21 crore across 17,867 shows and 21.3% theatre occupancy. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 2.35 crore with 45.1% occupancy, followed by Kannada with Rs 2.10 crore at 27.7% occupancy, Tamil with Rs 1.75 crore at 27.5% occupancy, and Telugu with Rs 1.50 crore at 19.6% occupancy. ALSO READ | Sunny Deol’s Hanuman to have ‘fabulous sequences’ in Ramayana 2, says cinematographer After surpassing Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (Rs 1350.83 crore) recently, Ramayana: Part 1 is now eyeing Aamir Khan starrer Dangal (Rs 2070.3 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810.6 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1800 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1852.44 crore) to become the highest grossing Indian film worldwide. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 also features Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta. The movie’s sequel is scheduled to hit the big screen on Diwali 2028. Live Updates Nov 18, 2026 08:19 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor's film sees 11.4% drop Ramayana Part 1 witnessed a decline in its box office collection on Day 13. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 28.35 crore across all languages on Wednesday, marking an 11.4% drop compared to its Day 12 collection of Rs 32 crore. Despite the midweek dip, the film continues to maintain a strong run at the domestic box office as it enters its second week. Nov 18, 2026 08:16 AM IST Ramayana Part 1 box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 820 crore India net, cross nears Rs 1,000 crore On Day 13, Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 28.35 crore net across 22,551 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 981.10 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at Rs 820.95 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is now inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

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