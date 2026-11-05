Ramayana collection day 1 early report: Ranbir Kapoor’s epic likely to earn Rs 100 cr in India

Ramayana box office collection day 1 early report: Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, has kicked off with a bang at the box office, both in India and worldwide, as predicted by trade experts. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Rama, Sita, and Ravana, respectively, has collected Rs 54.83 crore gross and 46.47 crore net as of 6 pm on Thursday, November 5, across all languages and formats domestically.

Out of the figure of Rs 46.47 crore net at the domestic box office so far, the majority of the earnings come from the native Hindi version at Rs 33.89 crore across 15,651 shows. Thanks to the presence of KGF star Yash, the dubbed Kannada version contributed Rs 5.37 crore from 936 shows.

Although the dubbed Telugu version had more shows at 1,352, it contributed less than the Kannada version at Rs 4.41 crore. The dubbed Tamil version followed, earning Rs 1.82 crore from 740 shows, while the dubbed Malayalam version recorded the lowest collection at Rs 98 lakh from 420 shows, according to Sacnilk.

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Though premium formats like IMAX 3D, Dolby, and 4DX among others account for only 1 percent of the total screens, they’ve contributed around 12% of the total earnings so far. That shows that ticket prices don’t seem to be much of a concern for the audience who want to enjoy Ramayana on the biggest screen possible.

Ever since the advance booking of Ramayana started over 15 days ago on October 20, on the occasion of Dussehra, there’s been a steady increase in the sale of tickets. Before the release date, the final count of the film at the advance booking window was Rs 50.08 crore gross from the sale of 12 lakh tickets. After excluding block booking, this figure came down to Rs 42.96 crore.

This allowed it to surpass the record held by Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, to secure the second highest advance booking of all time. It’s next to only Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer released earlier this year and collected Rs 52.35 crore worth of advance booking, that too excluding the block seats, through the sale of 14.08 lakh tickets.

Ramayana opening day box office prediction

However, these are the numbers reported only for the first half of the day. The collections from the evening and night shows are yet to be reported. Since Thursday wasn’t a holiday, the occupancy is likely to pick up in the later shows. The ticket prices are also steeper for the evening and night shows, with the highest being over Rs 3,000 for the IMAX 3D shows at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

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Given the current trajectory, Ramayana is expected to open between Rs 60 crore and Rs 70 crore net in Hindi, and Rs 100 crore in all languages at the domestic box office. The overseas box office, led by North America, is expected to rake in around Rs 60 crore on the opening day, thus adding up the worldwide box office prediction for the opening day to be around Rs 160 crore.

Also Read — Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor; film earns over Rs 40 cr

Ramayana is being distributed overseas by Sony Pictures International, and across North India by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Shobana as Kaikesi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra, its score and music have been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer in the latter’s Indian film debut.