Ramayana: Chetan Hansraj reveals Raja Mali look took 4 hours of makeup every day

Actor Chetan Hansraj has given fans a glimpse into the extensive work that went into transforming him into Raja Mali, Ravana’s maternal grandfather, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, the actor revealed that creating his look required four hours of makeup every day. He also credited the artists, technicians and action team who helped bring his character and the film’s larger-than-life world to the screen.

Along with the pictures, Chetan shared a photograph with director Nitesh Tiwari and acknowledged the effort involved in putting together a cinematic project of this scale.

Praising the filmmaker for his vision and leadership, Chetan described the film as the result of the collective efforts of several creative minds. He also thanked Nitesh for trusting him with the opening sequence.

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Sharing the photograph, Chetan Hansraj wrote, “The architects of the epic. 🎬🔥 ​The visual madness you are all seeing on the big screen doesn’t happen in isolation. It takes a village of absolute masterminds to build a cinematic universe of this scale. ​Massive respect to our visionary director @niteshtiwari22 for steering this colossal ₹1,500 crore ship and trusting me to anchor the opening sequence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Hansraj (@chetan_hansraj)

Chetan Hansraj’s Raja Mali look took four hours to create

The actor also gave special credit to makeup artist Virginia Holmes and her team, who were responsible for creating Raja Mali’s appearance. According to Chetan, the transformation involved hours of detailed work before he could step in front of the camera.

He wrote, “Before I even stepped onto the Volume, the brilliant Virginia Holmes @virgholmes and her team spent 4 grueling hours every day meticulously sculpting the ancient, brutal visage of Raja Mali onto my face.”

Chetan Hansraj also spoke about working with movement director Terry Notary, known for his work on Hollywood projects such as the Planet of the Apes franchise, X2 (2003), Superman Returns (2006) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

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Describing the process of developing his character’s physicality, the actor wrote, “Then came the physical execution. An incredible honor working alongside the legend Terry Notary @terrynotary (Action Director , Motion Capture & Movement Director). We spent hours breaking down the exact physics and psychology of a demon king so that every single movement felt lethal. ​Huge props to Ian Van Temperley @stuntalliancegroup and his stunt team for curating those absolutely insane action sequences, ensuring every swing of the axe was merciless. ​And a massive shoutout to Andrew Doucette (Animation Supervisor) for taking all that raw performance capture data and translating it into the most groundbreaking VFX Indian cinema has ever seen. ​The blood, sweat, and scale of this film is historic. Thank you for the massive love on the recent posts!”

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Chetan Hansraj plays seven roles in Ramayana

Apart from playing Raja Mali, Chetan Hansraj has also taken on six additional motion-capture roles in Ramayana. In an August 2026 conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he was initially signed for the role of Ravana’s maternal grandfather. After completing his part, he was offered six more characters, taking his total roles in the film to seven.

Speaking about his scenes with Yash, who plays Ravana, Chetan had said, “Raja Mali is an important character that went down in history, and my scenes with Yash are pure fire. He is such a delight on screen, and these two characters complement each other wonderfully. It was huge for me.”

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Revealing more about his additional characters, he added, “After my part was wrapped, I was offered six motion-capture characters, including one of Ravana’s brothers and a demon.”

All about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi essays Sita, while Yash portrays Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Chetan Hansraj plays Raja Mali, Ravana’s maternal grandfather.

The film brings together Indian and international talent for its visual effects, motion capture and action sequences. The first instalment released in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled to arrive in 2028.