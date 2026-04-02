Who plays whom in Ramayana: As Ranbir Kapoor’s first glimpse as Lord Rama is unveiled, here’s looking at the cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s film

Seven months before the release of the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of Indian epic, the Ramayana, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The actor confessed earlier that he was initially hesitant to take on the larger-than-life role, but eventually conceded owing to the internal shift within him after becoming a father to daughter Raha Kapoor in 2022.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Teaser Live Updates: Fans in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s majestic first look as Lord Rama; but miss seeing Hanuman

As the release of the first part draws closer, the makers are expected to unveil the first glimpses of its ensemble cast one by one in the coming months. For the uninitiated, here’s an exhaustive list of who plays whom in Ramayana, which is co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sai Pallavi will play Sita in Ramayana. Sai Pallavi will play Sita in Ramayana.

Actor Sai Pallavi is best known for Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu romantic comedies Fidaa (2017) and Love Story (2021). Before she plays Sita, the wife of Lord Rama in Ramayana, Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut next month with another romantic drama, Sunil Pandey’s Ek Din, opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

A couple of years ago, Pallavi took to her X handle to vehemently dismiss the rumours that she’d turned vegetarian as part of her preparation to play Sita. “Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives (God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any ‘reputed’ page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period,” she wrote.

Yash as Ravana

Yash will play Ravana in Ramayana. Yash will play Ravana in Ramayana.

Kannada superstar Yash, best known for his breakthrough role of Rocky in Prashanth Neel’s blockbuster action franchise KGF, will play the antagonist, Ravana, in Ramayana. Also a co-producer on the film, Yash will be seen in Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada-English action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups before the release of Ramayana on June 4.

“To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kind of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first,” Yash had told The Hollywood Reporter India in 2024, while discussing why he didn’t mind taking on the antagonist’s role as opposed to the protagonist’s, being played by Ranbir.

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Yash also added that he’s excited to present Ravana in a different manner, instead of the one-dimensional depiction the audience is used to consuming over years. “In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character,” he added.

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana.

Sunny Deol, whose career was resurrected following the massive box office successes of sequels like Anil Sharma’s action drama Gadar 2 (2023) and Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2 earlier this year, will essay Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. “To play Hanuman ji is going to be difficult, because we don’t want to get it wrong,” admitted Sunny in an interview with Pinkvilla last year.

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman

Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman in Ramayana. Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman in Ramayana.

Television actor Ravie Dubey, best known for soaps like Parvarrish, Qubool Hai, and Kumkum Bhagya, and reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, will be seen as Lord Rama’s younger, loyal brother Lakshman in the Ramayana. He shared on The Ranveer Show last year that Ranbir has “surprisingly soft, calm energy”, which allows him to treat him as his elder brother.

Arun Govil as Dasharath

Arun Govil will play Dasharatha in Ramayana. Arun Govil will play Dasharatha in Ramayana.

Arun Govil, who made a career out of playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s popular television adaptation, Ramayan, will return to Tiwari’s adaptation in a casting coup. While he won’t reprise the role of Rama, he’ll essay his father, King Dasharatha, who dies after his vachan (promise) sends his sons and daughter-in-law into a 14-year vanvas.

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Earlier this year, Govil gave his blessing to Ranbir for playing Lord Rama. “Ranbir Kapoor is looking very good as Lord Rama. He is a good actor and good human being,” said Govil, adding that while comparisons with his portrayal of Lord Rama are inevitable, he underlined that the audience should be able to see god in the actor who’s playing Rama.

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi in Ramayana. Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi in Ramayana.

Lara Dutta, who was last seen in the war drama Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond on JioCinema in 2024, will play Kaikeyi, a wife of Dasharatha, in Ramayana. Lara, who will be seen in Ahmed Khan’s adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle before Ramayana, will essay the mother of Rama’s stepbrother Bharat, who conspires to make her son ascend her husband’s throne by compelling Rama to go on a 14-year vanvas.

Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

Indira Krishan will play Kaushalya in Ramayana. Indira Krishan will play Kaushalya in Ramayana.

Veteran TV actor Indira Krishnan, best known for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Yeh Hai Chahatein, plays Rama’s mother Kaushalya in Ramayana. All praise for her onscreen son, Indira revealed in an interview with Zoom that it was Ranbir who recommended her for the part after they worked together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster family crime drama Animal, in which she played the mother of Rashmika Mandanna’s character Geetanjali.

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Kajal Aggarwal will play Mandodari in Ramayana. Kajal Aggarwal will play Mandodari in Ramayana.

Kajal Aggarwal, leading lady best known for Magadheera (2009) in Telugu, Maari (2015), Vivegam (2015), and Mersal (2015) in Tamil, and Singham (2011), Special 26 (2013), and Sikandar last year in Hindi, is cast as Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, in Ramayana. She’ll be paired with Yash for the first time.

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Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh will play Surpanakha in Ramayana. Rakul Preet Singh will play Surpanakha in Ramayana.

Rakul Preet Singh, best known for Spyder (2017) in Telugu, the De De Pyaar De franchise in Hindi, and Ayalaan (2024) in Tamil, will essay Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana, in Ramayana. In the epic, Lakshman chops off her nose, which prompts Ravana to avenge the act by abducting Sita.

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara

Sheeba Chaddha will play Manthara in Ramayana. Sheeba Chaddha will play Manthara in Ramayana.

Sheeba Chaddha, best known for memorable roles in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Badhaai Ho (2018), Gully Boy (2019), Badhaai Do (2022), Haq and The Great Shamsuddin Family last year, and shows like Mirzapur, Bandish Bandits, and The Trial, will be seen as Manthara, the loyal yet manipulative aide of Kaikeyi, who brainwashes her against Dasharatha and Lord Rama.

Kunal Kapoor as Indra

Kunal Kapoor will play Indra in Ramayana. Kunal Kapoor will play Indra in Ramayana.

Last year, Kunal Kapoor hinted at his appearance as Lord Indra in Ramayana by debuting his sharp jawline and rare beard-less look in a behind-the-scenes glimpse. The actor is best known for his roles in Rang De Basanti (2006), Aaja Nachle (2007), and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012).

Faisal Malik as Kumbhkarna

Faisal Malik will play Kumbhkarna in Ramayana. Faisal Malik will play Kumbhkarna in Ramayana.

Faisal Malik, who broke through with his role of Prahlad in Prime Video India’s popular dramedy show Panchayat, has bagged a major film role. He’ll essay Kumbhkarna, the younger brother of Ravana.

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Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva

Vivek Oberoi will play Vidyutjihva in Ramayana. Vivek Oberoi will play Vidyutjihva in Ramayana.

Vivek Oberoi, well known for playing the antagonist in Company (2002), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Krrish 3 (2013), and the upcoming Spirit, will be seen playing Surpanakha’s husband Vidyutjihva in Ramayana.

Also Read — Ramayana Teaser Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor looks majestic in his first look as Lord Rama; fans call film’s VFX a ‘visual treat’

Raghav Juyal as Meghnad

Raghav Juyal will play Meghnad in Ramayana. Raghav Juyal will play Meghnad in Ramayana.

Raghav Juyal, who recently broke out with his roles in the film Kill (2023) and Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year, will play Meghnad, the fierce son of Ravana, in Ramayana. He has replaced Vikrant Massey in the role, and will shoot for his portions soon. However, he’ll only appear in part two of Ramayana, slated to release in cinemas on Diwali next year. The first part is slated to release in cinemas this Diwali.

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