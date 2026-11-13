Ramayana earns Rs 1033 cr at the box office, needs more than 2x to match Rs 4,000 cr budget

Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, has amassed Rs 1033.55 crore gross at the worldwide box office. While that’s a monumental achievement for any Indian film, it may not be as impressive for this mammoth film, which has a combined budget of $500 million (Rs 4,000 crore when he spoke about it) for its two parts, which is roughly around Rs 4,700 crore today. Thus, the budget for each instalment, on average, comes down to Rs 2350 crore.

The first instalment of Ramayana, which released on November 5, opened at Rs 64.85 crore net at the domestic box office. It surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark within the first two days, the Rs 200 crore by the end of its extended opening weekend, before amassing Rs 107.50 crore on its first Monday alone, thus bumping up its total five-day collection beyond the Rs 300 crore mark.

As the audience swarmed to theatres after celebrating Diwali on Sunday, November 8, the domestic box office collection on the first Tuesday slipped down by only Rs 6 crore to Rs 94.10 crore. After adding another Rs 70.65 crore on the last day of its opening week, Ramayana’s total opening week earnings stood at Rs 611.05 crore gross and Rs 511.10 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Currently, on Day 8, the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,033.55 crore.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The film will be rolled out in new territories, the most important being China, which earlier accounted for Dangal earning approximately Rs 1,305 crore. It released on November 11 in South East Asia including Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Ramayana makes Rs 1000 cr, but is that enough?

While even coming close to Rs 1,000 crore is no mean feat for any Indian film within the first 10 days at the worldwide box office, that figure is less than one-fourth of the total budget of both parts of Ramayana, which includes the mounting marketing costs incurred on the wide global release. The first part easily needs another Rs 1,317 crore from the box office to break even to match the average budget of Rs 2,350 crore.

The film will also make money from with its music, satellite and OTT deals. While those figures have not been confirmed, reports suggest that Ramayana has already earned Rs 450-550 crore through its streaming and satellite rights deal. As per Sacnilk, it sold both rights to the Star Network, and the film will be first made available on the OTT platform JioHotstar on a pay-per-view model. Additionally, it struck a deal with T-Series for the music rights for both the parts between Ra 75-100 crore.

Thus, it needs almost another Rs 600-700 crore to reach the average budget of Rs 2350 crore. Of course, given it was always planned as a two-part film, it’s fair for the makers to expect the returns after the release of the second part. But since that release is still a couple of years away in 2028, they’ll have to wait that long for Ramayana to emerge as a profitable venture, unless it earns as much as it has in its opening week in the coming days.

Story continues below this ad

Since there’s no big release this month until two weeks later on November 27, Ramayana has a couple of weeks to optimize its box office run. It’ll face fresh competition, particularly in the Hindi market, only with the release of Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Aditya Datt’s action thriller Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, on November 27.

Dhurandhar vs Ramayana duology

When compared to Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, the duology of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has turned out to be far, far more profitable. Made on a combined budget of Rs 255 crore, the two parts released only three months apart in December 2025 and March 2026, respectively.

The first instalment amassed Rs 895.96 crore at the domestic box office, and Rs 1,356 crore worldwide. Additionally, it served as the biggest marketing tool for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It released on Netflix India in January 2026, weeks before the worldwide theatrical release of the sequel.

The first part helped build tremendous hype for Dhurandhar 2, which cashed in on the immediacy and amassed Rs 1,375 crore at the domestic box office, and Rs 1,852 crore worldwide. When combined, Dhurandhar became the only Indian franchise to collect over Rs 3000 crore globally, as its total box office collection now stands at Rs 3280 crore.

Story continues below this ad

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar duology earned over Rs 3200 at the worldwide box office. Photo Courtesy: Film still. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar duology earned over Rs 3200 at the worldwide box office. Photo Courtesy: Film still.

Thus, Dhurandhar earned much more than 10 times its budget of Rs 255 crore, relatively modest when compared to the Rs 4,700 crore of Ramayana. Additionally, the streaming rights sale — of reportedly Rs 130 crore for Part 1 to Netflix and Rs 150 crore to JioHotstar for Part 2 — and the music rights sale — of reportedly Rs 60 crore for just part 2 to T-Series — only served as the bonus.

However, Ramayana co-producer Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus, who insists all the Rs 4700 crore is his own money, may have another trick up his sleeve. He claimed in an interview with CNN that even if they lose money on both parts, they may recover it through ancillary services like the sale of merchandise and a theme park, which he plans to roll out eventually.

Also Read: The women of Ramayana make Rama and Ravana realise their fate and potential

Also, he’s hinted at the possibility of turning Ramayana into a trilogy instead, possibly within the same budget. In that case, he would get another film’s box office and pre-release deals to reap returns from. But he kept reasserting that the extension would depend on the reception to the first part, possibly implying that he may plough back profits and reinvest in the future part(s).