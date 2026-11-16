Ramayana box office records broken: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is now the 5th highest grossing Indian film ever

Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, has now emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Two major factors have contributed to this historic achievement. Firstly, the overseas earnings, given the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has not only witnessed a jump at the North American box office over its second weekend, but also recorded the highest-grossing second week at the domestic box office. Ramayana’s total box office now stands at Rs 1384.50 crore gross worldwide, and Rs 909 crore gross and Rs 760.60 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Here are all the box office records that Ramayana has broken so far.

5th highest-grossing Indian film ever

After an impressive second weekend since its worldwide release on November 5, Ramayana has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film ever, after surpassing Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, from last year, which collected Rs 1,307.35 crore at the global box office. Its next target is Rs 1,742.10 crore, set by Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, which is currently on the fourth spot. The first three spots are held by SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), starring Prabhas; Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.39 crore), starring Ranveer Singh; and Aamir Khan’s 2016 period sports drama Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore), also helmed by Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari.

Third fastest film to enter Rs 1000 crore club

While Ramayana is one of the only 11 Indian films to breach the Rs 1,000 crore club at the worldwide box office, it also became the third fastest film to do so. It achieved that milestone within eight days, only one day short of both Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Pushpa 2: The Rule, which made it to the coveted club within their respective opening weeks, on their respective seventh days.

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Biggest IMAX opening for an Indian film

Ramayana scored the biggest opening for an Indian film in the premium format of IMAX, collecting Rs 56.25 crore worldwide and Rs 18.75 crore in India. While its global opening was impacted by the clash with Takashi Yamazaki’s Japanese monster epic Godzilla Minus Zero, the India release of the latter was pushed by a couple of weeks, paving the way for a wide IMAX release for the homegrown epic.

Second biggest worldwide weekend

Ramayana recorded a significant jump in earnings over its second weekend, amassing $38.1 million (Rs 358.34 crore) across the globe, next to only the new release, Ti West’s Hollywood horror comedy Eebenezer, starring Johnny Depp, which opened at $42 million (Rs 395.01 crore) at the worldwide box office, as per Deadline.

In the process, Ramayana emerged as the highest grossing holdover release globally, surpassing even Godzilla Minus Zero, which slipped down to $13.2 million (Rs 124.12 crore). Thus, Ramayana earned more than twice of the Japanese epic over their second weekend, turning the tables from the opening weekend, when Godzilla Minus Zero gained an edge over the Indian epic, pushing it down to the second position.

Highest-grossing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday domestic collection

Though Ramayana scored an impressive extended opening weekend both at the domestic and the worldwide box office, it came into its own within the week. It passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours by earning over Rs 100 crore within a single day, becoming only the second film to achieve that feat domestically, after Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earlier this year. Ramayana continued that streak, scoring the highest-grossing Tuesday and Wednesday collections at the domestic box office, at Rs 94.10 crore and Rs 70.65 crore respectively.

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Highest pre-Diwali release opening

The uptick in the domestic box office collection of Ramayana after its first four days could be because the audience swarmed to theatres after celebrating Diwali on its first Sunday, November 8. With an opening of Rs 64.85 crore on Thursday, November 5, Ramayana scored the highest for any pre-Diwali domestic release, surpassing Vijay Krishna Acharya’s 2018 period action epic Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), starring Aamir Khan.

2nd fastest film to cross Rs 500 crore in India

This past Saturday, on its 10th day, Ramayana breached the Rs 500 crore net club at the domestic box office, becoming the second fastest film to do so. While it outpaced Pushpa 2: The Rule, which achieved the same feat within 11 days, it fell four days short of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which made it to the exclusive club within just six days earlier this year. However, prior to that, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer did match up with the Ranveer Singh-starrer, when it became the fastest film to hit Rs 300 crore in India, in just five days, the same as the latter.

Second biggest domestic opening of 2026

With its domestic opening of Rs 64.85 crore, Ramayana beat Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 (Rs 62 crore), starring Ajay Devgn, to score the second highest opening this year. It stands next to only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which opened at Rs 102.55 crore this past March when it released on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

The road ahead

Ramayana has greatly benefitted from Sony Pictures International distributing it widely across the globe. Its overseas total includes territories like the UK (51.70 crore), the UAE ($4.7M), Australia (Rs 44.18 crore), Thailand (Rs 14.01 crore), Malaysia (Rs 13.16 crore), and Germany (Rs 10.34 crore).

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Ramayana also opened in six new territories within its second week, including Indonesia (Rs 5.39 crore) and Cambodia (Rs 2.69 crore), where the Indian epic also enjoys tremendous popularity. It’s also slated to open in new territories in the coming months — Brazil on November 19, Poland on November 20, Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Czechia on November 26.

Also Read — Ramayana movie box office collection Day 11 Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor film set to storm into Rs 1400 cr club; earns 2x of Dhurandhar 2

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday announced Ramayana will also release in major global territories next year — China, Russia, Japan, and South Korea. It was the massive China box office of Rs 1305 crore that made Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal the highest grossing Indian film ever, almost 10 years ago.